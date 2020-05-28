Subtitles are key elements When viewing series, films and other audiovisual productions, this is why in this article we will explain how you can change their appearance on Netflix to adapt them to your preferences. Thus, you can significantly improve content viewing, and continue learning languages ​​while using the popular streaming platform.

Bigger, smaller; with one typeface or another; in black, yellow or white; with or without shadow … The usefulness of subtitles for the user can improve or worsen depending on your appearance. So that you have full control of it, we explain how to change the color, size and other details of the subtitles on Netflix both on your Android device and on your computer.

How to change Netflix subtitles on your Android

Netflix is ​​a platform where subtitles can be easily enabled, regardless of the content you are watching. However, on the viewing screen you can only choose the language where you want to get those subtitles, not their appearance. To modify its color or size on your Android mobile or tablet, you must go one step further, and we explain it below.

As with the choice of streaming quality, to change the subtitles on Netflix for Android you must access the platform’s website. Without further delay, we turn to review the process that will allow you to adapt the subtitles to your preferences.

Open the Netflix app and click Plus, in the lower right corner of the screen.

Swipe down and click Bill, action that will take you to the web to edit your account settings.

In the Profile and Parental Control section, click on your username.

In the options menu that is displayed below your user, select the option Subtitle appearance.

Once inside the subtitle editing screen, you are free to choose the look you like best. As you can see, you can change the font, size, shadow, and font color, shadow, background, and caption window. At the same time that you choose some options or others, you can see the result of the changes in the preview that appears at the top of the page.

Click on save for the changes to take effect.

Changing Netflix subtitles is a simple procedure that can significantly improve your experience when viewing content on the platform (if you use subtitles). You only need a few seconds of your time to modify the appearance of elements as important as subtitles.

How to change Netflix subtitles on your computer

Giving Netflix subtitles a new look is just as easy if you’re using the desktop version of the service. As in Android, all the importance of the process is on the web where you can change your account settings. Step by step, we explain how to change color, size and other subtitle details on your computer.

1st: Open Netflix and mouse over your profile picture in the upper right corner. In the options menu that is displayed, select Account.

2nd: After entering your account setup webpage, swipe down and click on your username.

3rd: In the options menu that appears, click on the section Subtitle appearance.

4th: Time to choose between the different options available to change the subtitles. Just like on Android, you can modify the font, size, shadow, and font color, shadow, background, and caption window. As you make changes, you can go checking the result in the top preview.

5th: Click on save for the changes to take effect.

Once you’re done, just play your favorite series or movie and check that the subtitles have been perfect. If they do not convince you, you already know how you can change them again to adapt them to what you need. When they’re ready, you can take a look at some of our Netflix content recommendations, like your best documentary series or your best anime series.

