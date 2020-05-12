Tiktok has become one of the most outstanding entertainment applications in recent years, and it is no wonder. The app created by ByteDance offers endless functions with which users can have fun while demonstrating their creativity. In this article we discover one of those functions, the one that offers you the possibility to change the background of your TikTok videos.

The platform does not establish any limit when it comes to establishing as the video background any image you have on your mobile, so you can already imagine the infinity of videos that you can create thanks to this tool. First of all, you must download TikTok and keep the app updated to enjoy all its news.

How to change the background in TikTok videos

If you are one of those users who only wants to see the content of the social network without creating personal videos, you should know that it is possible [usar TikTok sin tener que descargar la app en tu móvil]. On the contrary, if you aspire to become a true star of the platform of the moment, you must download the app and learn to master it discovering all the tricks who stars.

One of them is the one that we will detail below, focused on changing virtual backgrounds of your TikTok videos. Thanks to this tool, you can record yourself on the beach, in space or anywhere you want without leaving home. You only have to download the images or videos that you want to use as backgrounds to have them in the gallery of your mobile.

We delve fully into the effects of TikTok to explain, step by step, how to change the background of the videos you record on the most popular platform of the moment.

Open TikTok and click on the + button from the bottom bar to start recording a new video.

Click on the Effects section, in the lower left corner of the recording screen. This will display the effects menu that shows you all the available options.

Within the Effects section, you should look for the two that will allow you to change the background to set a photo or video as wallpaper of the video that you are going to record. The first of them is represented by the icon of an image gallery and the second, similar, also has superimposed play and download buttons. Both can be found in the Effects section and are usually present in the Top section as well.

Click on the effect you want to use and a small preview of the latest images in your gallery will be displayed. To access your entire image collection, select the + button on the left. You only have to click on the photograph or video that you want to use to make it as a background for your video on TikTok.

Record the video you have in mind and end, you only have left publish it so that other users can have fun with it.

Although his reign is threatened by platforms like Byte, the popularity of TikTok is assured in the future thanks to features such as the one explained in this article, which offers users doses of fun while playing with their creativity. And you? Have you already dared to become a “tiktoker”?

