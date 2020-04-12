Today we are going to teach you how you can change the appearance of your Amazfit GTS, since although Xiaomi offers a large number of appearances available in the Amazfit application, there is a large community behind the company’s devices, and this is one of the great virtues that this device has.

Below we will explain the ways you have to change the appearance of your Amazfit GTS, a device that we recently analyzed, to give it a more personal touch, and that shows on the screen what you want to see, Whether it’s a custom background or a third-party designed watchface, let’s take a look!

How to change the watchface of your Amazfit GTS

With the official Amazfit app

Xiaomi allows us to manage everything related to smart bracelets that it has launched under its brand or under Amazfit through the Amazfit application, that you can find on Google Play, which has a section that will allow us to choose a different watchface for the watch, and even put the photo you want on it. And all without using anything other than the Amazfit application.

Opens Amazfit

Click on Profile

Select your Amazfit GTS

Click on Watch Appearance Settings

Select the Watchface you want to put on

In this way you can change the appearance of your Amazfit GTS using the device’s own application and the alternatives that Xiaomi offers officially, which has the advantage of being quite simple, although it is possible that not all the designs that you can find here are to your liking. If, on the other hand, you want put a photo from your gallery in the Amazfit GTS, you just have to, at the point where we left it before, do the following:

Select the Customize tab above

Choose the position where you want the watch to be

Upload a photo from gallery and give Synchronize watch appearance

In this way, you can put your favorite photo on your smartwatch, making it totally unique compared to the rest. Although yes, if you decide to do it, you will have to swipe up to access the different options of the clock. Luckily, you can also change the order of those elements to customize the Amazfit GTS.

With Amazfit GTS Watchfaces

Amazfit Watchfaces is the application with which we can change the look of the Amazfit GTS with third-party watchfaces easier. The first thing you should do is, obviously, download the application from Google Play, and once you have done it, everything is sewing and singing:

Slide the menu on the left and select the language in which you want the watchface – only this language will be applied to the background design –

Select it and click on one of the three options to replace it

Once you do that, tap “Open Amazfit” and sync the look you have selected from these three

Yes, right now you may not understand anything, but what this application does is basically replace the new appearance with one of the three you choose so that, when you synchronize them from the main application, the watch receives the watchface that you downloaded from the application. The case is that it works, and that in this way you can search among the great variety made by the community in Amazfit GTS Watchfaces, which has very complete designs and that sometimes exceed the originals.

