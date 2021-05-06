how to change the animation of the loading screen of your Xiaomi

Learn to change the animation that appears on your Xiaomi mobile when you connect the charger.

One of the things millions of people love for MIUI, the personalization layer of Xiaomi mobile phones, is its customization capacity. Xiaomi mobile software can be customized to the maximum without much effort, thanks to the options included in the operating system itself. One of the most interesting and unknown options is the possibility of change loading animation Of the device.

For years, Xiaomi mobiles show an animation on the screen when the charger is connected. What not everyone knows is that said animation can be customized and swapped for another easily and without the need for root.

9 MIUI 12 tricks that not many people know

Customize the loading screen of your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI

To customize loading animation of Xiaomi mobiles, you have to resort to the theme application included in MIUI. And is that many of the available themes already include custom loading animations, different from the one included by Xiaomi in the official version of MIUI.

Best of all, is that no root permissions required, nor is it necessary to download or install third-party applications. These are the steps you have to follow to be able to do it:

Open the “Themes” application of your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI. Look for a theme that includes a loading animation different from the original one. The most difficult step in this process will be to find those themes with loading animations included, since there is no way to filter the themes to show only those that have an animation. If you want to apply the theme in full, you just have to touch on access to the chosen theme and touch “Download”. To customize the theme, go back to the main screen of the MIUI “Themes” app, and tap on the icon that represents a person in the lower right corner of the screen. From there, tap on “Customize theme”. Tap on “Lock style” and select the downloaded theme. Then, tap on the “Personalization” button at the bottom of the screen. Look for the “Charging” section. From there, you can change a large number of aspects of the loading animation. Depending on the chosen theme, the number of available options may vary.

How to make your own themes for MIUI

At the end of customize loading animation of your Xiaomi, just connect the charger to the USB port of the mobile and see how is the new animation. If you want to recover the original, you just have to choose original theme animation following the same steps as the previous process, or applying the MIUI default theme again through the “Themes” app.

Related topics: MIUI, Chinese phones, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all