How to change image quality on Netflix step by step

Learn to change the Netflix video resolution to lower it if you want to save data or upload it if you want to see it with the best quality.

In this guide we will explain how to change image quality on Netflix. This procedure can be used for several things, such as reducing the resolution when you use Netflix on your mobile and you want save data, or upgrade to the default quality to view the movies in your catalog in great detail.

First, we will see how you can know what plan do you have contracted, since not all of them offer the same resolution. Later, we will learn how to change the image quality in both Android as in the Netflix version for PC. Finally, we will go over how change the quality of downloads so they don’t take up so much space in your terminal.

How to know the quality of Netflix: it depends on your plan

Depending on the Netflix plan you are subscribed to, you can enjoy HD or Ultra HD resolution. First of all, Netflix offers the basic plan for 7.99 euros per month, with a 480p image resolution and a single screen. If you are looking for a better resolution, you can opt for the Standard plan for 11.99 euros per month, with 2 screens and HD image resolution (1,080p).

Finally, you can subscribe the Premium plan for 15.99 euros per month, with 4 simultaneous screens and Ultra HD resolution (2,160p). All of them offer access to the full Netflix catalog, so this should not matter to you when choosing between one plan or another. If you want to see the content with the best resolution, you already know that it is best to pay for the Premium plan.

In order to know what Netflix quality you have, enter Netflix, click on the section “Account” and look at the section “Plan details”. There you can see if it is basic, HD or Ultra HD.

If you want to change it, you just have to click on “Change plan” and select your new type of subscription. This procedure is similar on both Android and PC, So you can know what image quality you have access to on Netflix from both your mobile and your computer.

How to change image quality on Netflix

As we said at the beginning, there are several reasons why you may want change image resolution on Netflix. Perhaps you do not have a WiFi network connection and you do not want to use up your mobile data, or you know that you have contracted the Ultra HD plan and the image is not clear. Whatever it is, below you will learn how to change the image quality in the application for Android and on the web version of Netflix.

On Android

Changing the resolution of the image in the Netflix application for Android is a very simple process that will only take a few seconds. If you still don’t use the app, you can download it for free from Google Play. Once you have entered your data, follow these steps to change the quality of the streaming video:

Open the Netflix app on your Android. Click on your profile picturein the upper right corner, swipe down and click “Account”.Swipe down until you reach the section “Profile and parental control” and then click on your profile.In the drop-down menu, click on “Playback settings”.Select image quality you want to configure: automatic (depends on the connection speed), low, medium or high. “Keep” for the changes to take effect.

If even with the high quality resolution you still cannot see the image well, you should bear in mind that it also depends on having a compatible device with that maximum resolution and internet connection speed.

On PC

If you use Netflix on your computer, you can also easily change the image quality with these steps:

Open the web version of Netflix in your browser. Enter your profile. Place the mouse over your profile picture, in the upper right corner, and click on “Account”. Scroll down and click on your profile. Click on “Playback settings”.Select image quality you want to configure: automatic (depends on the connection speed), low, medium or high.

The process to change the image quality of Netflix on other platforms such as PS4, Android TV or on any Smart TV in general, is very similar. It all consists of entering your account settings, accessing “Playback settings” and selecting if you want automatic, low, medium or high data usage.

How to change the quality of downloads on Netflix

Finally, you can also change the image quality of the downloads so that they don’t take up as much space when you store them on your mobile, computer or tablet. We remind you that downloading series and movies from Netflix is ​​a tool that you can turn to when you do not want to spend mobile data or you know that you will not have an Internet connection.

To change the video quality of downloads in the Netflix PC app, follow these steps:

Open the Netflix app on your PC and click on the three dot button in the upper right, in the drop-down menu, click on “Setting”In the “Downloads” section, click on “Video quality” and select if you want the downloads to take place in standard or high resolution.

On the other hand, if you want to change the image quality of the downloads in the Android app, you can do it like this:

Enter the Netflix app on your Android.Click on your profile picturein the upper right corner. “Application settings”.Go into “Download video quality”.Select if you want quality “Standard” or “High”.

All this information is useful to be able to enjoy Netflix to the fullest, because your series and movies must be viewed with the highest resolution available. Then you can use these tips and tricks to get even more out of Netflix.

