How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by preparing a margarita like 5 famous chefs do



The margarita is the ideal drink to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Contrary to popular belief the Cinco de Mayo is not commemorated on Mexican Independence Day, on the contrary, the date marks the victory of the Mexican army over France at the Battle of Puebla during the war in 1862.

A 2018 survey by the NationalToday.com site showed that only 10% of Americans knew the real reason behind the holiday, However, Cinco de Mayo has become a day when people usually get margaritas at a good price.

Here we tell you how to save and prepare your own margaritas for this Cinco de Mayo like 5 famous chefs do:

Margaret Johnny Sanchez

Aarón Sánchez, the famous chef and host of the Taco Tripen Cooking Channel program has christened his margarita as “Johnny Sánchez Margarita” in honor of his New Orleans restaurant.

The Master Chef Junior judge’s recipe has tequila, orange liqueur, lemon juice, orange juice and fresh agave nectar for a sweet touch.

Sánchez also recommends on his website to put a rim of salt with a garnish of a lemon slice.

Sandra Lee’s Daisy

Chef Sandra Lee’s Peach Margarita features tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, frozen lemon concentrate, cold water, and peach schnapps.

You can add the frozen fruit of your choice to give your drink a more concentrated consistency.. In his recipe that he posted on the Today website, Lee recommends that you use strawberries.

Margarita with tequila and beer

Great Food Truck Race host Tyler Florence’s recipe is called “Ultimate Margarita” and is made from Dorado Tequila, Grand Marnier Liquor, plus a half can of “Good Quality Beer” and lemon juice.

Florence recommends on the Food Network website that use grain salt and put it on the edge of your glass or glass and serve the drink with a garnish of lemon wedges.

Margarita by Paula Deen

Paula Deen’s basic recipe only calls for tequila, Grand Marnier’s orange flavored liqueur that is made from brandy and lemon juice.

But for a fun twist, Deen recommends putting fruit slices and other garnishes on his website, especially “frozen mango and pineapple, watermelon, raspberries, strawberries, jalapeno peppers, cucumber, cantaloupe, oranges, peaches, mint and coriander.” , so your guests can decide which ingredient they want to mix their margaritas with.

Spicy Margarita by Antoni Porowski

The star of the Netflix series “Queer Eye” recommends that instead of simply mixing jalapeno peppers in your margarita make your own jalapeño syrup by combining sugar, water and minced jalapeno peppers.

Porowski, who shared her recipe for the Parade website, recommends mixing the spicy syrup with white tequila, Cointreau, and lemon juice. To finish the glass you should have a lemon slice and then you should cover the edge with salt and chili powder Tajín and garnish with a jalapeño slice.

