How to catch Mega-Lopunny in Pokémon GO

Here’s how you can get Mega-Lopunny in the new Pokémon GO spring event.

Pokémon GO prepares a new spring event in which you can make yourself, in a special way, with Mega-Lopunny. Just a week before you can capture Snivy, the game will host a lot of news that we are going to review right now.

Thus, in addition to the already mentioned Mega-Lopunny, some Pokémon with flower crowns will appear and there will be different bonuses and additional rewards. Following, all the details of the arrival of spring to Pokémon GO.

Capture Mega-Lopunny in Pokémon GO and Spring Event

Between Sunday April 4 at 10:00 and until Thursday, April 8 at 20:00 Mega-Lopunny will arrive for the first time in Pokémon making an appearance in the mega raids. In addition to being able to capture it there, they will appear new items for the avatar inspired by the evolution of Lopunny.

During that time interval there will be certain Pokémon that will appear more frequently, such as a Pikachu with a flower crown, Exeggute, Marill, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby or Plusle. Versions are also expected variocolor of Pokémon like Happiny, Chansey or Bunnelby.

In the same way, you will have a better chance of running into Dark exeggcute in your duels against Team Rocket. Also, there will be certain Pokémon that will appear more often when hatch two kilometer eggs, like Exeggcute, Eevee, Pichu or Happiny with flower crown or Munchlax, Rufflet or Bunnelby among many others.

Pokémon GO prepares a function that could revolutionize the game

In addition, the game will reward us with additional extras such as Exclusive spring stickers at PokéStops and certain field research tasks with which you can find Pokémon like Azumarill or Rufflet. If you complete the spring collection challenge during the event you will receive a Lucky Egg, Mega-Lopunny energy and XP.

Spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere, and we’re celebrating with a spring-themed event! Join us as we welcome the changing of the seasons with Pokémon like Chansey and Happiny wearing flower crowns! 🌸👑 https://t.co/mpv04bBqNX pic.twitter.com/HiRaL6PpJW – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 29, 2021

Finally, from the Pokémon GO blog they have also announced a series of bonus to take into account during the event:

There will be twice as many candies per hatch. Lucky Eggs will last longer, namely one hour. The distance needed to hatch an Egg in an incubator will be cut in half.

