The new Coronavirus is highly contagious and the numbers of contaminated and dead are alarming, both in Brazil and in the World, so Health authorities are increasingly concerned with the doctor / patient relationship

Photo: Depositphotos (paid plan) / DINO

Health professionals are at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, providing the necessary and constant assistance to the population. In addition to all the doctors who are already active, 3,391 more will be able to reinforce coronavirus care at health posts, and these professionals will be able to work in 1,202 municipalities in all states and in the Federal District, in addition to the Special Indigenous Sanitary Districts (DSEI ), according to information released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, April 15.

“Studies indicate that about 80% of mild cases of coronavirus can be seen at health centers. The population can seek services when they present the initial symptoms of the virus, such as low fever, cough, or sore throat”, explains Nicole Beraldo , from Agência Saúde.

Telemedicine, strategy to assist coronavirus patients

According to the IBSP (Brazilian Institute for Patient Safety), “in Brazil, the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed on February 26 and, since then, a significant increase in those infected has caused the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health to To initiate an emergency containment plan, the recommendation for the population is social distance, which even includes home office operations for all companies and professionals who have this possibility, in addition to canceling events and closing various activities “.

The fact that many companies and professionals adopt the home office strategy to continue the development of their activities has caused a very significant paradigm break in Brazilian society in the understanding of how services could be rendered.

Health professionals also understood that they could provide their services in this way, with this, with the authorization of the CFM for exceptional use of Telemedicine while the battle to fight Coronavirus contagion lasts, the distance service has strengthened and is becoming a reality.

In addition, in March, the Ministry of Health published Ordinance No. 467 authorizing the use of Telemedicine to assist patients during this emergency period. As a final milestone for the consolidation of this strategy, on April 15, 2020, the President of the Republic signed the law that allows the use of Telemedicine, on an emergency basis, during this pandemic period. Law 13,989 / 2020 was published in the Federal Official Gazette on April 16.

How to care for coronavirus patients from Telemedicine

As of March, Brazilian society was forced to change all routines due to the social isolation that was necessary to reduce the curve of contamination by the coronavirus. Non-emergency services were suspended, which also includes clinics for health professionals, so only hospitals and emergency rooms continued to function, with total dedication to caring for infected patients.

However, it is important to note that despite this pandemic, all other diseases still exist, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac complications, cancer, in addition, care for pregnant women and the elderly also had to continue. All of this, in fact, already burdened the Brazilian health system.

This reality forced health professionals to leave the comfort zone and find new solutions. A change of mindset not easy, but that world that was known to all, quickly ceased to exist.

Then, Telemedicine became an important alternative to assist patients during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. It can be carried out by telephone and online video calls, being indicated, mainly, for primary care. From its effective use, protection was increased for both patients and health professionals with regard to contamination by COVID-19.

In this pandemic scenario, the need for care has become increasingly greater, but protecting professionals and the population from exposure to the virus has become a major issue for maintaining life.

System to assist patients through Telemedicine

In the face of all this, how can we bring doctors and patients together in this difficult time? In order to contribute to the policy to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus and, at the same time, to make it possible for doctors to serve thousands of people without physical contact, the Dr. Analysis system was prepared to serve all patients through telemedicine. The module allows the generation of the collection, the scheduling of the consultation, the realization of the videoconference, the attendance to the patient, access to the file for prescribing the medication and, finally, the issue of the prescription. All digitally signed, with the guarantee of data security and respect the rules of secrecy and confidentiality. For more information about the system, visit: https://www.dranalise.com.br.

Website: https://www.dranalise.com.br

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

