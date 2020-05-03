How To Care For Dry And Battered Hands | Unsplash

Caring for your hands is just as important as caring for your face, because they are a cover letter anywhere and a hygiene standard. So you have constantly washed your hands during this quarantine and the antibacterial gel has dried out your skin, don’t worry, Here we give you a couple of beauty tips.

It is possible to have your hands of baby skin with a few simple steps that you can include in your beauty routine and you will feel again in the spa but at home. So you can also take advantage to take care of your manicure.

In addition, the hands together with the neck are the parts of our body that reflects our age, so it is important not to neglect them. Although it is one of the main indications for the health authorities, to wash your hands constantly, It is also necessary that you undergo an intensive hydration treatment on your hands so that they are not exposed.

How to care for dry and battered hands

Hydrate your hands daily

Hands are the part of our body that is most exposed to pollution, sun rays and external agents when in contact with our hands. So if you need a specific cream for our hands that has extra moisture, as it tends to dry out. You can choose creams rich in oils such as almonds, glycerin, silicone, coconut oil, etc.

Sunscreen in your hands

One of the main beauty sins we commit is not to use sunscreen on our body and especially on our face and hands. They are the parts most exposed to UV rays that can even cause skin cancer. They can also cause outbreaks of blemishes on the skin, causing it to age faster.

In times of pandemic it is normal to clean and disinfect all parts of the house. However, when we use detergents like chlorine, dish soap, clothes or detergents that are aggressive to our skin, we damage our PH on the skin. PH is the main barrier that we have in our skin against external agents that generate dermatitis, skin sensitivity and infections.

It is important exfoliate your hands once a week to remove dead cells as well as skin debris that comes off near our nails. So you can use any hand scrub with oatmeal and yogurt ingredients for moisturizing.

