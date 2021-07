Try to separate them

If you see that the cat is being attacked by an animal (such as a dog), you will have to separate them as soon as possible. Be aware of your own safety while doing this, as the animal could also hurt you.

If you have a leash handy, approach the animal quietly and wrap the strap around her backside. Then pull back hard, away from the cat, and tie the leash to the nearest structure.

If you can’t control the situation, the best thing to do is find someone who can help you.