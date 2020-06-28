It has happened to all of us, at some point, that we send a email, and we immediately notice that you have a fault or omission. In some cases, worse, we may have sent it to the wrong person. Well, don’t worry. Luckily, there is a simple tutorial thanks to which we are going to teach you how cancel sending an email in Gmail.

We say this because, for some time, there has been a specially developed function with this intention. As part of the features to improve Gmail in our daily use, Google engineers have added an email cancellation system that can be very useful. It is not a strange option, because Microsoft’s Outlook has a similar one, but today we are going to see it in Gmail.

Preconfiguration

Now, there are some clarifications to make so that you can really take advantage of this mechanism. The first thing is that, by default, Gmail will allow you to delete emails sent by mistake for just five seconds. We understand that this span is too short in most circumstances. So, first of all, we recommend that you start by expanding that margin.

You can make this important modification from the official Gmail website, both on your Mac and Windows computers, but not from the Gmail application for iOS or Android devices. In the first case, you must follow these steps that we show you:

Open the Gmail page in your browser on a regular basis. Look for the gear icon to enter “Settings” In the “General” tab of the Gmail settings, find “Undo send”. You will see that you can choose the amount of time you consider necessary: ​​10, 20 or 30 seconds. Once you have changed the cancellation period, click on “Save changes”

The new cancellation period you have selected will apply to your Gmail account thereafter. That is, it will affect your account and, therefore, all the devices from which you send emails from Gmail. For this reason it is impossible to make the change from the app.

Cancel a Gmail email fast and easy

With the above contextualization, we then move on to the procedure to retrieve an email sent in Gmail. Procedure that, obviously, you have to carry out within the period that you have established for the cancellation of this email. That clock runs from the moment you hit Submit, to be precise.

As soon as you have sent your email, press the “Undo” button that appears in the “Message sent” pop-up window, visible in the lower left corner of the Gmail window. If you close that window, or allow the time you have to cancel the mail in Gmail, it will have been sent definitively.

And what happens on mobile?

On mobile you also have a unique opportunity to retrieve an email from Gmail. This applies to iPhone, iPad or Android devices, indifferently. As soon as the email is out, a black pop-up box will appear at the bottom of your screen, informing you of this.

You will have at your disposal the “Undo” button, located on the right side of the screen. You have to click on it, always within the cancellation period. Whenever you operate in this way, the email you just canceled will be transformed back into a Draft that you can continue editing as you wish.

