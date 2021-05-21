How to cancel Amazon Prime and get a refund



Amazon will give you several options to try to convince you not to cancel your account.

Amazon Prime is one of the closest competitors to Netflix, and it has a large catalog of movies and series on its streaming platform. But if for some reason you decide that you really don’t need it that much and want to cancel it, you should know that you could even get a refund if you do.

Keep in mind that canceling your Amazon Prime subscription will only cancel access to the streaming platform, but you will still have your Amazon account with which you can make other purchases.

To cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, you must log into your account and click on the drop-down menu where it says ‘Account’ (account).

Then select ‘Prime Membership’. Then click ‘Update’, then click ‘Cancel and more’, click ‘Cancel’ followed by ‘End membership’.

After that, Amazon will offer you three alternatives to try to avoid canceling your subscription. It will offer you a monthly subscription instead of an annual one, send you an alert a few days before your subscription officially ends to offer to renew it, and tell you to just pause your membership so you can renew it later.

You just have to deny all these options and proceed with the cancellation of your membership.

In accordance with the terms and conditions, people who cancel without using any Prime benefits (like having free shipping or watching something on Prime Video) can automatically be eligible for a refund.

However, you could also request a partial refund for the remaining time on your account (for example, if you canceled at the beginning of the month and they already charged you for the entire month).

In these cases it is not 100% sure that you will get a refund, but you lose nothing by trying. You can also contact Amazon customer service and ask if you are eligible for this particular rebate.

It will take three to five days for Amazon to process refunds. Therefore, it is advisable to wait until it is processed and the money reaches your bank account before completely closing your Amazon Prime.

When you cancel your Prime membership and when they give you the refund money, you can close your main Amazon account if you wish. But keep in mind that this is an ongoing process, and once you do, you will lose all data linked to your account along with access to everything Amazon related.

In other words, you’ll lose access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos, Audible, and all Kindle content, plus free shipping and fast delivery on Amazon Prime items.

