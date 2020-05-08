Today, PayPal is one of the most popular virtual transaction platforms worldwide. Through it you can make payments, as well as receive or send money between family, friends and customers. In addition to the ease it provides in being able to carry them out nationally or internationally. However, it could happen that at some point you want to cancel a Paypal transaction.

Regardless of the reason that mobilizes you to this, it is necessary that you know that you can do it easily and very simply. Thus managing to refund your money without any problem.

If you want to know even more about the payment facilities that PayPal offers, just click on that link.

When can I cancel a PayPal transaction?

Despite the fact that you can cancel a Paypal transaction, when said transaction has been completed it will be difficult to reverse the situation. Payments that can only be reversed are those that are marked as pending or unclaimed on the transaction details page.

Procedure to cancel a pending PayPal payment

Canceling a PayPal transaction when it comes to an outstanding payment is very simple, you only have to follow a series of steps that we will mention below:

From your PayPal home panel you must find the payment you want to reverse on the Summary page and select it. This action will take you to the transaction details page. In the upper area of ​​the page the phrase Payment status appears, if the phrase next to it says Completed, you can no longer cancel it.

Which means that the recipient has already received the money. Now if the text says Pending or Unclaimed, there should also be a visible Cancel button. You must select it.

It should show you a confirmation screen. There you will select the payment button in the lower area. Now your PayPal transaction will be reversed.

What happens when PayPal refunds your money?

When a transaction is successfully canceled, your money is returned without any problem. In the event that your initial payment has been from the funds of your PayPal account or your bank account, the money will be returned to the PayPal account within the next three days from cancellation.

In the event that the funds used come from a credit or debit card, the money will be returned to the balance of said card in the next thirty days.

What should you do if you cannot cancel a PayPal transaction?

In the event that you cannot cancel a payment on PayPal, you should contact the recipient you sent to and request a refund. The easiest way to do this is through an email using an address associated with your PayPal account.

Ultimately, you can file a dispute through PayPal’s Troubleshooting Center.

To cancel a subscription

In case you have a PayPal subscription, named as automatic payment and want to cancel it, you can also do it. You must cancel automatic payment and cancel future payments.

In your PayPal panel you must select the settings icon in the upper right corner. You must select Financial Information from the menu on the left. You can scroll down to Automatic Payments and select the Manage Automatic Payments button.

On the PayPal automatic payment billing details page, you must select the name of the automatic payment you want to stop. There you will go to the billing of details of the page, and you must select the Cancel link to stop the payments that are recurring.

