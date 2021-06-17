How to cancel a Gmail account step by step

Do you want to unsubscribe from Google? This is what you must do to cancel your Gmail account or Google services.

If you ever wonder if it’s possible cancel a Gmail account or if in fact, you want to know how to do it, stay with us and we will tell you if it is possible or not.

Assuming the case that you do not want to use your Google email account or you simply need to cancel it for some personal reason, we tell you that it is totally possible and easier than you might believe.

The point is that it is not only possible cancel your Gmail account, but you can do it with your Google account and all the services that are associated with that user. If you want to know how to do it, take note of the step by step that we show you below.

Delete a Gmail account: everything you need to know

Before explaining step by step how you can eliminate the Gmail service, it is important that you have knowledge of what this action implies and thus avoid bad times later.

The first thing you should know is that it is not possible delete only your email account. You’ll see, Gmail It is part of a compendium of services that Google offers you and that are linked to your account or user profile, so it is not an independent platform.

What does this mean? That to delete a Gmail account successfully, you must delete your google account And this means that your Google Drive, Google Calendar, G-Suite, Google Keep, Google Meet services, among others, are also canceled.

Additionally, it will also have an effect on your subscriptions to different platforms and purchases made with this account within services such as Google Play and YouTube (Premium and Music).

This is why you must take into account this “consequence” if you really want cancel your Gmail account. Now, if this is not an inconvenience for you, let’s move on.

Before canceling your Gmail account, make a backup

If you have the complete decision to cancel your Gmail account, it is best to make a backup copy of all your data, files, photos and the rest of the content that have been linked to your account, in case at any time you need or want to have them.

For this, Google provides you with a tool called Google Takeout. It is a little known service but it is very useful in these situations, since it allows you to make a backup copy of all the information and files that Google has about you.

Now how do you backup with Google Takeout? Very simple. Next, we present a small tutorial so that you understand how to do it.

Go to Google Takeout.Once there, you must select all the data you want to include, marking with a tab the box that appears next to each service offered by GoogleWhen you have selected all the information you want to back up, click on the button “Next step”.

Now, you must choose between these options:

Method of delivery: it refers to how you want to receive the information. It can be through email, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or Box.Frequency: how often do you want to receive the backup. It can be Export once or Export every 2 months for 1 year. In this case, choose Export once, as you want to delete your account.File type and size: choose the file type between .zip or .tgz and in size from 1Gb to 50GB.

At the end of this process, simply press the option “Create export” and ready. Your data will begin to be copied and you will receive it according to the delivery method you have selected.

Steps to cancel a Gmail or Google account

After having made a backup of all your information, it is time to terminate the existence of your account. This process can be done from your mobile or computer, so you have total freedom to do it from where it is most comfortable for you.

The first thing is to go to “Manage your Google Account”This can be achieved by opening a new tab in the Chrome browser, clicking on the image of your account and there you will see the option. A window will appear with several options. Choose the option “Data and personalization”.

In section “Download your data, delete it or make a plan”, Choose “Delete a service or your account”Then, you will access the section “Delete a service or your account” and there you will have to click on “Delete your Google account”.

Upon completion of these steps, you will be asked to verify your identity to begin remove all content that is associated with your account Google, as we discussed above.

How to cancel a Gmail account from a mobile device

In the previous point, we told you how you can completely cancel your Google account (which includes Gmail), but if you want to remove your account from a mobile device for any reason, simply follow these steps:

Depending on your mobile, you should go to “Settings or Configuration> Accounts or Cloud and Accounts> Accounts”. Now, select Google account you want to cancel by clicking on “Remove account” and confirm your selection.

If the procedure is not clear, we recommend you take a look at this guide on how to change or delete the Google account from your Android mobile.

How to recover a deleted Google account

If by any chance, after having completely deleted your Google account you regret it, you will have the chance to get it back. To do this, simply follow the process of Google account recovery and follow the steps they show you.

Now, if you no longer want to know anything about that account, but you want to use the google servicesYou can simply create a new account and that’s it.

How will you see, it is very simple cancel your Gmail account or Google. Let us know your opinion and if this information was useful to you.

