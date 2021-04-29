How to calculate the price of your house in a simple way

There are many people who wonder how much their home will really be worth. This generally depends on the location of your home, as well as the condition or remodeling that you have done.

If you have no idea how to price your home, there are some easy ways to get an idea. Next, we share some of them.

Check out the main real estate sites

Websites like Redfin, Realtor.com, and Zillow, for years, have put estimates on homes, using tools called automated valuation models.

These use public records such as property transfers and tax assessments to make estimatesBut they may not consider any improvements you have made (like adding new countertops or flooring).

Use the FHFA House Price Index Calculator

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has at its disposal its Home Price Index (HPI) calculator could be another tool for making an estimate. The calculator tracks the change in a home’s value between sales and estimates how values ​​change in a market. However, it does not adjust for inflation, as reported in Fortune.

Check the competition

One of a real estate broker’s best tools for determining home prices is see how much similar homes have sold for in the area recently. For this, you can visit online sales sites and see which house with the same approximate square footage and bedrooms / baths as yours is in the area where you live, and what it is priced at.

Also, remember that most local newspapers run home sales ads weekly, giving you complete sales prices.

Hire an appraiser

Having a professional appraiser to put a value on your home is a very accurate way to evaluate it. It is the tool that lenders use before approving a mortgage. However, you will have to spend on average between $ 300 to $ 450 for the study.

The appraiser will examine local sales, the condition of your home, the local market, and your lot size before determining a value.. They will then give you a report, which you can use to justify your price if potential buyers try to lower it.

