There are many factors that predispose to a greater or lesser extent both the contagion and the severity with which the coronavirus can affect a person. For example, you are more likely to contract the disease if you are in contact with many people because of your work activity, in a small space or if you do not use hygiene measures such as hand washing.

Regarding the level of risk for COVID-19 to become a life-threatening infection, factors such as each patient’s previous illnesses play a role. In this sense, the health authorities have described those conditions that can be aggravated if combined with COVID-19. Among them are hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use (it is more of a habit but also harmful), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diseases that produce immunosuppression (cancer, HIV, sclerosis, arthritis, lupus, etc.). Therefore, if you want to know how much risk you have, the IMSS has a very useful tool that you can use, it is the COVID-19 Complication Calculator.

What is the COVID-19 Complication Calculator for?

According to the IMSS page, it allows you to estimate your probability of aggravation of the disease in the event of possible COVID-19 infection and is based on the risk factors that you may present at the moment, indicating a probable weighting.

How can i use it

First of all, you must enter the IMSS COVID-19 Complication Calculator page and select the options that appear, in which it will ask for data such as:

Sex

Age

Current weight situation

And sufferings

Once you enter each of these data, an estimate will be made of the percentage risk that your situation will be aggravated if you get coronavirus.

The risk categories are from Medium risk for severe condition COVID-19, to Very high risk for severe condition COVID-19.

This means that if you have one or more of these diseases, you have a greater probability of being aggravated when combined with COVID-19.







COVID-19 complication calculator. Image: Screenshot IMSS page





recommendations

The calculator also has a section in which it tells you what the recommendations are for your specific case, according to the risk that your current health conditions represent.

If you have few or no previous risk factors, they will assign the general recommendations:

Generals

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use antibacterial gel based on 70% alcohol.

Respect the measures of healthy distance.

Cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow (label sneeze).

If you need to spit, do it in a disposable tissue and throw it in a closed trash can.

Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands.

If it is necessary to go outside, keep a healthy distance and use face masks in closed and crowded spaces.

Eat healthy.

Practice physical activity daily according to your age and health condition.

Provide adequate rest and restful sleep.

In the event of any unusual discomfort, call 800 222 26 68 and ask for guidance.

If your risk factor is high, the recommendations will be more specific. For example, if you are a person who both suffers from Cardiovascular Disease and Immunosuppression, in addition to the general recommendations, add others:

Cardiovascular disease

Continue to take your heart medications according to medical indications.

Limit your intake of salt.

Try to stay relaxed.

Immunosuppression

Continue taking your medications for your condition according to medical indications.

.