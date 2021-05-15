How to buy tickets for the Eurocup

The Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 and it will have twelve locations in eleven different countries. Although UEFA recently ruled out Bilbao as one of them, it has been replaced by Seville, so Spain will play its first three group stage matches on national territory. It will be at the La Cartuja Olympic Stadium, which, as announced by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, will be able to host 16,000 viewers. UEFA, for its part, has communicated that the tickets for Bilbao and to Dublin, another of the discarded venues, have been canceled.

“Tickets for the matches in Bilbao and Dublin will be canceled. All existing ticket buyers who have match tickets in those two cities will receive a full refund for the face value of their tickets canceled ”, explained the highest continental body.

“More details on ticket sales for the reorganized matches in London, St. Petersburg and Seville will be communicated at EURO2020.com/tickets and by email to existing ticket buyers. It is important to note that existing ticket buyers for Bilbao and Dublin will receive priority access in order of arrival to future ticket sales for the corresponding reorganized matches”, Adds UEFA.

Mess with the tickets for the European Championship in Spain

As far as Spain is concerned, the tickets sold for Bilbao they were around 50,000 locations. Since the La Cartuja Olympic Stadium can only host 16,000 viewers, it will be difficult to acquire new tickets if half of the buyers are still interested in keeping theirs. At the moment, the Ticket Refund Portal is closed pending UEFA to calculate the number of remaining tickets per game and per category. The results of the draw will be communicated to all ticket buyers by email during the month of May.

The highest continental body also clarifies the following: “In case you have tickets for several games, you may keep tickets for one match and lose tickets for another match”.

The price of tickets for the Eurocup

The prices set by UEFA for tickets to the group stage matches in Spain in the Eurocup range from 50 to 185 euros per encounter. The highest value tickets correspond to category 1, where the centered areas of the stadium are located; that is, the bands. The corners correspond to category 2, whose entries have a value of 125 euros. The cheapest are those behind the goals, which are those that correspond to category 3.

What games will be played at La Cartuja?

The National Team will play its three matches corresponding to the group stage in Seville. In the first of them Spain will face Sweden on June 14th at 21:00 hours. The second will be against Poland the day 19 at the same time. The third, meanwhile, will take place at 18:00 hours. It will be in front of Slovakia the day 2. 3.

The La Cartuja Olympic Stadium will also host a round of 16 match. It will be the one that faces the first classified of Group B, in which they are Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia, with one of the best third parties.

Why has Bilbao been ruled out as the venue for the Eurocup?

Although the Bilbao City Council had ensured that San Mamés could host Eurocup matches with a maximum capacity of 25 percent, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has seen this possibility unfeasible “due to the sanitary conditions established by the Basque Government”. “The requirement to have 60% of the population vaccinated in the Basque Country and the rest of Spain before June 14, or a figure that does not exceed 2% of the beds of the UCIS occupied by COVID by the date of the matches , They are objectives impossible to meet and will therefore lead to the absence of public”, Added the RFEF. This decision was the one that pushed the Royal Spanish Football Federation to look for another venue so that Spain could continue to have a venue at Euro 2020.

“The four games initially scheduled in Bilbao will be transferred to the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. The venue for these matches has the support of the Autonomous Community of Andalusia, which has confirmed its intention to allow spectators at 30% of the stadium’s capacity for the three Group E matches and one round of 16 match. Following the local authorities’ decision, it became clear that it was highly unlikely that fans would be able to attend the games that were scheduled to be played there. Therefore, with the assistance of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), UEFA proposed moving those matches to another venue in that host country, simply to allow fans to attend games after a year of not being able to watch live football in stadiums. This decision will create a festive atmosphere in all matches that take place in UEFA’s flagship national team competition, ”UEFA explained in a statement.