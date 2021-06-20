How to buy safely online

Therefore, when buying we must never let ourselves be carried away by speed. This rush it also joins at an unrivaled price, so they combine to form the perfect alliance. They are the ones in a hurry to sell, not you to buy anything.

Some of the most common scams come via email and telephone, via SMS. Phishing is an old acquaintance that is only going to use a bait for you to bite. They mimic the website of a recognized store, but what they sell does not exist. The result can be disastrous, from infecting your computer to illegally obtaining your purchasing card details. In the event that something suspicious arrives in the email, it is best to inform the SAT of the original website and ask if the promotion that has just arrived is valid.

Speaking of emails, take a look at the domain they are sent from. If it is not that of that site in question, a recognized online store, and is another with a strange extension, you know you have before your eyes an attempted scam.

A good way to minimize the risks of scam when buying online is to use a prepaid virtual card that you will load with the balance corresponding to that purchase before finalizing it. So if scammers have access to it, They could only take the money you have preloaded. Or, you can use payment platforms such as PayPal or Payoneer, which in case of inconvenience usually respond by returning the amount of the purchase. The debit and credit card insurance also covers this type of incident, upon presentation of the pertinent complaint.

I have been scammed, what do I do?

After the logical regrets, you always have to file a complaint with the security forces. To do this, provide all the documentation you have, receipts, emails, screenshots or communications. And also you can help others prevent them from falling. Social networks are good allies, for this, publish that there is a website that is dedicated to scamming, it is not necessary for you to announce that you were the scammer. This will prevent other people from falling into that trap.

Justice, although slow, ends up acting. For the same reason, if the scammers end up regretting it and return your money, never withdraw the complaint. A professional band never regrets, but an individual who has made a fraudulent sale through any sales platform, especially if the communication is maintained and you inform them that it is already reported. This will prevent them from doing it again and serving a penalty.

Despite the traps that populate the internet, that your purchase is safe only depends a little common sense and not being in a hurry for finalizing a purchase. In this way, surely your experience is always much more positive.