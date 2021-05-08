Videoclub online through Prime Video: how to buy or rent movies in simple steps.

If you’re Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can have access to exclusive content by paying an additional charge. If you want to know how to buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video, don’t miss the details in this article.

Amazon Prime Video is a good alternative if you are looking for a streaming service similar to Netflix. Its image quality is excellent, it plays up to 3 devices simultaneously, it is compatible with various equipment and super economical.

However, even though the platform offers a wide catalog full of movies and series, being subscribed does not guarantee that you can access all the content. And it is that from 2020 it is possible rent or buy through the website of Prime Video and through the Prime Video app some special titles.

As a result of this new option, many users will wonder, Why am I paying for some titles? The answer is simple, the service offers a unique cinema catalog that you can access as many times as you want and without restrictions or schedules, of course, as long as the platform maintains the license rights.

Now if you want to know how to buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video, or in the best of cases, find out about all the good that the Prime Video video store, do not detach from your screen.

Amazon Prime Video: Plans and Rates

Amazon Prime Video is a service of multimedia playback to see content via streaming with more than 200 million subscribers. It currently occupies the second place of favorite platforms after the popular Netflix and offers the market a wide variety of content (movies, series or extra paid channels to your subscription).

Price of Amazon Prime Video in Spain

Subscription: € 3.99 / monthSubscription: € 36 / year 50% discount for students.

Currently it does not have plans like Netflix, however, you will have the opportunity to watch free and exclusive online series, premiere movies, access to Prime Music, Prime Now, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, Amazon Family, Amazon Photos, Amazon Prime Reading and free shipping of Amazon products.

Amazon Prime Video Movies and TV Shows

This streaming platform puts at your disposal a large number of series, films and documentaries. And despite the fact that its catalog is smaller than that of Netflix or HBO Plus, is still an excellent option for those who want to enjoy different content.

Among the successful series we have The Boys, The God Doctor, American Gods, The Purge and films rated positively as 1917, The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island.

Best of all, you can also enjoy the latest movie premieres thanks to online video store, where can you buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video for an extra amount of euros.

Buying or renting movies on Amazon Prime Video: is it a good option?

This turns out to be a good option if you want to enjoy the latest movie premieres and exclusive content that is not available on TV. In addition, you will have advantages over other subscribers when opting for one of these titles.

Rented titles or movies will stay on your library for 30 days and you will be able to download or stream them at any time you want within that period of time. Once you start watching it, you will have a limit of 72 hours (3 days) to finish playing it.

The same happens if you buy the film, but this time it will be added to your space as long as there are no copyright limitations. The advantage with respect to the rental is you can start it and see it as many times as you want indefinitely.

Consider that not all movies of the movie catalog on Amazon Prime are available for rent or buyYou can only buy some of them or vice versa, especially the most recent ones. If you want to know how to buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video, follow these steps:

Log into your Amazon Prime Video account Click on the “Store” At the top right of the screen, you will see several categories. Hover your mouse over any of them and you will immediately see a brief description and important information such as (Director, Cast, Genres, Subtitles and Audio Languages). “Rent HD” or “Buy HD” according to the case. For other resolutions and lower prices click on “More purchase options”.Select billing address and payment method, either credit or debit card.

If you are a subscriber by default, the system has these data registered, so it will be enough to click on the button “Rent” or “To buy” for the payment to be made.

Once the purchase or rental is made, go directly to the main screen and press “My space”, in this section you will find a section of “Titles bought and rented”.

Cinema Catalog on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has a exclusive film catalog which you can access at any time, although it is not mandatory to rent or buy, it is possible to look at the available content without any kind of commitment. The categories are varied, including:

Popular films New in films Animation Golden Globe nominated and winning films Oscar nominees and winners Drama films Action and adventure films Horror films Comedy films Children’s and all-time films Family Science Fiction Movies Fantastic Movies Documentaries Romantic Movies

Purchase and quality

Of course, Amazon Prime Video fits your screen. You can buy and rent titles depending on the characteristics of your monitor, Smart TV and Internet connection.

HD or High Definition: 1280 × 720 pixels.SD: It is the standard definition of 720 x 576 pixels.

Prices

The prices of the exclusive titles in Prime Video vary according to the movie you want to rent or buy. When it comes to “rental”, the prices are around 0.99 euros to 5.99 euros. Generally, you can get them at 3 euros, being a really affordable price if you want to watch a movie in the tranquility of your home.

Likewise, when it comes to “to buy” Movies will also suffer price adjustments, depending on how exclusive the title is. In this case, prices are around 4.99 euros and 14.99 euros.

Worth?

This will depend on the point of view of each person. Makes sense if you want to spend a fun time in the company of your friends and family without having to leave home. This option has become more popular in times of pandemic, where it has been difficult to go to the cinema to enjoy a premiere.

In addition, it is also a good alternative if you are looking forward to an exclusive movie and no streaming platform has it available. Although we recommend that the “Rent” be used on special occasions, since if you use it daily or very often it can generate a high cost of money.

And if you are going to travel, don’t worry. Currently the system offers the same exclusive movie catalog regardless of whether you are outside your country of residence, as long as you stay within the European Union. If it is from another place outside the European Union, the catalog may vary according to the country or region.

Other websites to rent movies online

If you thought that Amazon Prime Video was the only platform available to buy and rent movies, you’re wrong. There are other good options when it comes to viewing exclusive content.

Google Play. Buy or rent a movie from 0.99 euros to 2 euros and pay with your credit card. Rentals have an estimated time of 30 days and 48 hours from the reproduction.Rakuten. Rent a movie from 4.99 euros or buy a title from 13.99 euros. If you rent, you will have 48 hours to look at the content.Movistar +. Premiere movies in the main cinemas for just a few euros. The price will depend on the exclusivity of the content.Filmin. This streaming platform offers you the opportunity to buy or rent movies and even a special option to buy vouchers that you can later exchange for exclusive titles. These packages are between 15 and 55 euros. In the case of rental, you have 72 hours to view the content from the moment you start the movie.Apple TV. With Apple TV it works in a similar way. The content you rent will last 30 days in the library and 48 hours after starting it.Youtube. Although very few know it, on YouTube you can also buy or rent movies of all genres and themes in HD and SD quality.PlayStation Store. In PlayStation Store you can have access to a catalog of titles to buy or rent and then view on devices compatible with Play Station Video.CineClick. Rentals on this streaming platform start at € 0.99 per movie. 2 reasons to leave Netflix and switch to Amazon Prime Video

If you liked this article, feel free to learn how to change the language on Amazon Prime Video step by step, or better yet, discover all the problems of Amazon Prime Video on Samsung Smart TV and the possible solutions.

