According to a study by Elaine Pofeldt, a journalist at Fortune Small Business Magazine, in 2015 there were 35,000 personal businesses in the U.S. with revenues between $ 1 million and $ 2.5 million per year. And that number only increases.

Photo: Mateus Campos Felip / Unplash / DINO

Work for yourself, without any employee, in a personal business that brings in millionaire annual revenue. This is what Christian H. Mendes believes, who has been working since 2011 providing consultancy for professionals to reposition themselves from the traditional career in large companies to a leaner personal business.

According to Mendes, “the search for autonomy and a simpler life, away from big capitals, has led professionals to invest in their own businesses, such as small consultancies, specialized services or training companies”. Most of these companies have only one person, the owner, and adopt the strategy of keeping it that way, without employees. Therefore, they are called personal businesses.

In the United States, personal business has been able to reach revenues of over one million dollars (currently close to six million reais) in 12 months, according to a study by journalist Elaine Pofeldt – which turned into a book, called The Million-Dollar, One-Person Business, still without translation in Brazil.

According to the research conducted by the author, these personal businesses belong to six specific areas, which have grown exponentially in recent years: E-commerce; Manufacturing; Creation of informational content; Professional and creative services; Personal service companies; and Real estate business.

In addition to the advantage of having a lower operating cost, these businesses have created opportunities to increase revenues through digital products, such as e-books, online courses and subscription clubs, in addition to revenue from specialized services, such as mentoring programs. in group and, since the social isolation caused by the Coronavirus, training done in companies online.

The formatting of these personal businesses, compared to a traditional company, needs several adaptations and, like any strategy, has gains and losses. The crisis that the Coronavirus brought to the entire economy has accelerated many initiatives by companies to digitize their processes and seek to better serve with fewer resources. Working alone, attending remotely, accessing coworking spaces, diversifying revenue sources, using digital marketing intelligently and transforming the cell phone into a multimedia platform, are some of these adaptations pointed out by Christian H. Mendes.

“The focus on the person, not on the company, is clear if we observe big business, which has adopted a thought leadership strategy given its partners”, highlights Mendes. He points out that there is a growth of corporate brands using the personal reputation of their owners in a broad way in their marketing, such as Luíza Trajano, from Magazine Luíza; Flávio Augusto da Silva, from Wise Up; Caito Maia, from Chilli Beans; Abílio Diniz, from BRF, and many others. This movement has also allowed small businesses to be built with the reputation of their owners, thus increasing competitiveness and market opportunities.

Some of these businesses even combine two or three of these areas, such as the company led by Pedro Superti, who was a client of Mendes’ specialized consultancy. As Superti’s personal business strategy was being implemented, he began to influence hundreds of thousands of followers a week. “This caused an increase in his team, an expansion of the product mix and adaptations in his business model, but he still maintained the lean philosophy and the focus on quality”, says Mendes.

Pedro Superti’s business – of helping companies and entrepreneurs to become desired brands through Differentiation Marketing – operates with services and products that would fit into the creation of informational content; professional and creative services or personal service companies.

Personal business has been a reality for some time, but it should be a strong trend for years to come. For Mendes, “the Coronavirus has changed people’s priorities, who should prefer to live better, work for themselves and be closer to the family”. According to him, personal businesses created immediate opportunities for transforming the way of working and can be different paths to what is understood as “career B plans” or “retirement plans”, in which professionals usually reduce their work hours and they become more dedicated to their personal projects, such as writing a book, for example.

Another factor that favors this environment of transition is the search for serious sources of information that are responsible for what they write and publish. Consumers have sought to obtain information through people who are a reference in their fields of study, such as economist Ricardo Amorim, the main voice of the LinkedIn platform in Brazil, or biologist Átila Iamarino, YouTuber, who has consolidated himself as a source of information about the Coronavirus.

Both professionals have gained exposure in several media outlets and have technical credentials and authority recognized by educational institutions. “Átila and Ricardo have quality and consistency in their work, which has been done for many years. I believe that those who have knowledge, deserve this recognition”, defends Christian H. Mendes.

Website: https://christianmendes.com/

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

