IFC Films has released the official trailer for ‘How to Build a Girl” adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s critically acclaimed novel directed by Cook Giedroycy starring Emma Thompson, Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, Frank Dillaney, Chris O’Dow and others.

The story follows Johana Morrigan (Feldstein), a bright and quirky 16-year-old girl who uses her colorful imagination to live out her creative fantasies and thus escape her monotonous life in Wolverhampton. Desperate to leave the small flat she shares with her four brothers and her eccentric parents, she presents a musical criticism to a group of independent critics of a weekly rock magazine.

Despite being initially rejected, Johana ends up reaching the top of the 90s rock music scene, reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde, a venerable musical critic with an insatiable greed for fame, money and men. But it is not long before she is overwhelmed by the incredible rate at which her life changes and finds herself face to face with a devastating and existential crisis: Is that the type of girl you want to become? Or do you need to start again and build your life from scratch?

The film was scheduled to be released in both selected cinemas and VOD on May 8, although it seems clear that it will end up only arriving at homes.

