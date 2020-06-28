If you share your home with young children and, therefore, also their smartphone, it will surely have happened to them that they see content to which you do not want to expose them. This is a somewhat complex situation, as we cannot control them all the time either. Many times, the only option left is to make it difficult or impossible for them to access a certain application. And, in this case, we want to show you what are the steps to follow to block WhatsApp by fingerprint or facial recognition on iOS or Android.

Indeed, other very common security methods have been left behind for years. We are talking about some such as passwords, PINs and others. Today, virtually all smartphones have fingerprint lock or facial recognition systems. Although you may not know it, we can take advantage of these mechanisms to block access to WhatsApp on our iPhone or Android, in just seconds.

It is that, for some time, fingerprint lock or face unlock has been available for iOS and Android. Thanks to one of the latest updates to the apps, you can then use your fingers or your face as the only means of entering your WhatsApp chats. We review how you can do it.

Block WhatsApp safely

On Android

Open WhatsApp on your phoneTap on the three dots in the upper right cornerGo to “Settings” There go to the “Account” option Now, touch the “Privacy” option Then, go to “Fingerprint lock” Select “Unlock with fingerprint »And confirm it

On iOS

Open WhatsApp on your phoneTap on the three dots in the upper right cornerGo to “Settings” There go to the “Account” option Now, touch the “Privacy” option Then, go to “Screen lock” Choose the fingerprint lock or by facial recognition

In addition, you can choose the amount of time that must pass until you are asked to unlock.

As simple as this is to be able to improve the security of your messaging app, or block WhatsApp on iOS or Android. As you can see, they are very simple steps, which do not take more than a couple of seconds. When you have activated them, you will be in a position to let anyone else, including your children, use your smartphone, without fear of what they can do on WhatsApp. And, furthermore, you will prevent your important notifications from being shown at times when that is a bad idea.

A trick you should always activate

Now that you have the ability to block WhatsApp and its chats, you should take advantage of this additional level of security. It is the only way you can rest assured that no one but you is going to be able to see the messages you send or receive. Plus, you don’t have to do anything additional to your device’s previous security systems. Just follow the mentioned procedures.

