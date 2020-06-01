The parental controls of macOS have a use that few parents know, although they are present in more and more places. It is the possibility of block websites in Safari. In this way, you can control which websites are handled by children in different degrees of restriction. Let’s see how they work.

Parental controls: how to block websites in Safari

To block websites in Safari, it is necessary to create a standard user account on the Mac. We can also use ours, which will presumably be an administrator, although that will hinder our use depending on the limits we impose. So first of all, let’s look at how to create a new macOS user.

Create a standard user to set parental controls

A user separate from ours will allow us to better control access to websites as well as other functions of parental controls. So when we want to add additional protections or restrictions, it will be enough to do them in this account.

For create a new user on a Mac, we must do the following:

We open System Preferences> Users and Groups.

There we will see a menu with locked options. We must click on the padlock and enter the user password.

Next, we will click on the “+” button at the bottom left to create a new user.

We choose “standard” account type, put the name and create a password.

The user is already created. Now to access it, just click on the username found in the menu bar top right. In the dropdown we will see a new one with the name that we have decided. We will click on it and enter the password to enter.

How to block websites in Safari

Now that we have the user created, we can start introducing restrictions. For determine which websites You can visit from here, you have to follow these indications:

First, we will go to System Preferences> Users and Groups.

There we must activate them by pressing the “On” button. Different options will be allowed.

The Web Content section, we find three options. Depending on what we want, we can choose what kind of web blocking will affect Safari:

Here we introduce the websites that we want to allow or restrict above the adult filter.

Unrestricted access: allows you to view the entire website without limitations.

Limit access to adult sites: prevents access to websites with content for over 18 years. Here we find the possibility of specifying which websites can be entered and which cannot, in case the macOS filter is not sufficient.

Only allow access to these websites: it turns around the restrictions and only allows those that have been specified to enter. Apple has a very short list, so it is convenient that we put ours.

What happens when you try to access a website prohibited by parental controls

When we have activated the web access restrictions, we will not be able to enter those that fall outside the limit. In our example, we have tried to access Google in its Spanish version to see what was happening. The established parental controls only allowed access to a handful of websites.

This is what appears when the web is blocked in Safari. The user is informed that you cannot access pages located on this site. A button appears to add it, although for this it is necessary to enter the administrator password.

These are the parental restrictions for the Safari browser, which comes standard with Apple computers. Having installed other browsers, these limitations do not apply. A specific extension must be used to perform these functions.

Share



How to block websites in Safari with parental controls