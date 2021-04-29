How to block notifications in Chrome so they don’t bother you again | Technology

If you are tired of seeing the message that says that a page wants to send you notifications in Chrome, do not worry because it is very easy to stop bothering you. We explain how easy it is to block these messages so that they do not appear again.

It never fails: you are browsing calmly and, when entering a new website, a message suddenly appears indicating that the page wants to send you notifications in Chrome. Surely 99% of the time (if not 100%) you press the button to block notifications, and most likely you think it is a nuisance that you are constantly being interrupted with these types of messages.

If you feel identified with this situation, we have good news to give you: It is possible to block the notification messages in Chrome so that they do not bother you again.. In addition, configuring the Google browser to avoid these uncomfortable interruptions is very simple and will not take more than a few seconds.

Here we explain step by step how to turn off notifications in Chrome for desktop:

Click on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner and select Setting. Go to the section Privacy & Security and click Site Settings. Scroll to the section Permissions and click on Notifications. In this window you will see the list of sites where you have blocked notifications and you have the option to prevent more messages from being skipped when you visit new portals. To do this, uncheck the box “Sites may ask you if you want notifications sent to you.”

If you prefer, you can check the box “Use more discreet notifications (block pop-up notifications to avoid interruptions)This way, websites can keep asking you, as some notifications may interest you (Netflix or Google Meet, for example), but they will be more discreet and won’t bother you with a pop-up window. When you’re done settings, restart Chrome to apply the changes.

If you wish, you can also get rid of these annoying messages on your mobile. To learn how to do it step by step, visit this tutorial on how to disable web notifications in Chrome for Android.