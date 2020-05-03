If you want lock your history in the Credit BureauYou should know that this is possible. It is not something anyone outside the Bureau can do. So you should not fall for the deceit of people who promise to “clean up” your history. That only depends on whether you pay or how many years pass so that the debts are erased.

To avoid becoming a victim of identity theft, block access to your credit history so that no institution can consult it. Hire Lock here https://t.co/FNdDjDJhUy. It has a cost of $ 58 pesos and is per quarter. pic.twitter.com/f4f20prAgz – Credit Bureau (@BurodeCreditoMX)

May 2, 2020

However, as we tell you, blocking your Credit Bureau is possible. This cannot be done by anyone but yourself through the same Credit Bureau, which is the company that manages your Special Credit Report.

How to block my Credit Bureau?

It’s very simple. Doing this can help you avoid becoming a victim of identity theft by blocking access to your history. Note: this is not free. But it has a cost of $ 58 pesos and is per quarter.

How to block my Credit Bureau? | Photo: Pxhere

“Blocking is the service that will help you protect information if you suspect that you may be a victim of identity theft, you are in a legal process for this situation or you simply do not want to be consulted,” says the Credit Bureau on its website. .

“Once the service has been contracted, you can lock and unlock your Credit Report, during the three months of contracting, as many times as necessary,” indicates the Credit Bureau.

In other words, the blocking service of your Credit Bureau allows you to temporarily restrict the information in your Credit Report for three months to prevent credit grantors from accessing your information.

If you want to request your blocking of the Credit Bureau use THIS LINK.

Remember that maintaining a healthy Special Credit Report is very important, so that this opens the doors to new financing.

