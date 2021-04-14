How to block internet access for an Android application to save data and increase security | Technology

Most of the applications that we download to the phone require an internet connection and may be consuming our data rate even when we are not using it.

Each application uses mobile data differently, so it is important to know if one of them is depleting the data you have contracted to be able to deactivate or block it temporarily. This way you can economize and save data for other applications that you use more frequently.

It is not pleasant to find an SMS from your operator or a notification in the middle of the month indicating that you have consumed most of your data and the rest of the month having to survive with an extra expense on the bill. To avoid these situations you have several options inside and outside the settings of your smartphone.

To start we advise you limit data spending so that you are not caught by surprise. Most telephones allow a limit to be applied in the section of Use of data on Settings so that when you reach it you send us a notification or apply some automatic saving. That way you don’t get unnecessary scares if you forget to use a WiFi connection or an application plays a trick on you.

The use and the passage of time are taking a toll on the performance of your mobile. We have compiled some tricks to speed up the operation of the device and make it like new again.

Block Internet access in Settings

If with that limit you detect that your consumption is excessive for the little use you make of the phone, it is possible that the problem is an application in the background. Check how much data each application is spending to locate those that are costing you too much and limit them.

Enter Settings and enter Use of Mobile Data. You will have a list with the applications that have been consuming the most data. If you do not use a specific one and want to block it, look for the section of Applications in Settings (These steps are for mobiles with Android version 10 and later) Select the application and click on “Mobile data“(Depending on the version of Android or the manufacturer of the mobile, the sections may be called differently) Deactivate the function Allow background data usage.

The app will no longer be able to consume the internet, not even the WiFi connectionunless you start to use it actively. Keep in mind that this function allows applications to work constantly, even if you do not use it, to receive messages such as email. If you deactivate them, you will not know that an email has arrived until you open the application and consult it.

Other options

If this feature doesn’t convince you, there are some third-party apps that offer more features than the Standard Android Settings. An example is the NestGuard application that you can find in the Google Play Store.

It is a free app that serves as a firewall between your data and the applications you have installed on your mobile. With it you can independently indicate which applications you want not to connect to the WiFi network or to your data internet connection.

Nest Guard is an easy to use app, but is in development, so it is important to be careful with the possible faults that we find. It is always advisable to consult several options before betting on a third-party application that can be dangerous for the security of our device.