         How to block calls, emails and spam messages on our iPhone or iPad

Blocking messages, calls or emails that we do not want to receive is very simple. Thanks to iCloud, we can also block from any of our devices and will have an effect on all of them.

How to block calls

To block calls, whether from FaceTime or normal phone, we will go to the phone app. The steps are very simple:

We open the Phone app.

We enter the Recent tab.

We touch the “i” to the right of the number that interests us.

We tap Block this contact.

Press again Block contact to confirm.

How to block messages

Same as with calls we can block senders of messages. The steps are the following:

We open the Messages app.

We enter the conversation that interests us.

We tap the sender’s name or number at the top of the conversation.

We touch information.

Press the name or phone number that appears at the top of the screen.

We tap Block this contact.

Press again Block contact to confirm.

How to block emails

And finally we can block the reception of emails, blocked emails will go directly to the trash without receiving any notification. The steps are these:

We open the Mail app.

We open the message that interests us.

We touch the sender’s name and it will turn blue.

We touch the sender’s name again.

We tap Block this contact.

Press again Block contact to confirm.

What if it’s a contact?

In the three previous cases we have assumed that the phone, whether for calls or messages, or the sender’s mail that we want to block not in our contacts. If, instead, we want to block an existing contact, the steps, which are very similar, are these:

We open the Phone app.

We enter the Contacts tab.

We open the contact that interests us.

We tap Block this contact.

Press again Block contact to confirm.

In the case of contacts, the type of blocking will depend on the information that contains the contact card. If it contains a phone number, calls and messages will be blocked. If it contains an email, your emails will be blocked. Or, of course, both can be blocked if you have all the information.

And it’s that easy. Whether it is a contact that we want to disconnect for a season or an unknown sender, we will know that we can choose who can contact us in the simplest way.

