As we have just indicated, the Microsoft operating system offers us multiple options when it comes to protecting access to our computer. To choose the type of lock in the system, the first thing we have to do is go to the page of Settings> Accounts> Login options. There we will find that we can choose if we want to use our fingerprint, a pin, security key, password or image password as an unlock method for our PC.

In each case, in a few simple steps we can configure the method that we like the most to protect access to the system with that user account. The usual thing is to use a passwordFurthermore, for other of these login methods, it may be necessary to have certain components at the hardware level, such as the use of a fingerprint.

If we share a computer with someone, it is normal to also share the username and password. However, we may use a different account for each user to configure access to certain system options and applications. In the event that one of those accounts is going to be used by someone we want have control over what you do or save on your computer, then we will have to know your access password.

Now, if that user changes the password at any time, we will no longer be able to enter the computer with that user account. In this case, it is possible to block or prevent a user from changing the user password in Windows 10.

Prevent changing user password in Windows 10

A quick and easy method to prevent the password from being changed in Windows 10 is through the command line. A method that is available for any edition of the system, Home, Pro, Education, etc. For this, what we have to do is follow the steps shown below:

We open a window of the symbol of the system with permissions of administrator.

We write the command net user “username” / PasswordChg: No. Where username must be replaced by the system username to which we want to block the password change. We must write the exact name and without quotes.

We press Enter to run the command.

If everything goes well, we will be shown a message that the command has been executed correctly on the command line. In that case, from that moment on, the user in question will no longer be able to change the password for accessing the system.

From local system policies

If we have the Pro, Enterprise or Education edition of Windows 10, then we can also prevent a user from changing their account password through system group policy. On this occasion, the steps to follow are:

We open a Run window, Win + R.

We wrote lusrmgr.msc and press Enter or OK.

We select the folder of Users within Local user and groups.

We look for the Username to which we want to block the password change.

We click on it with the right mouse button

We select the option Properties

This will open the properties window of the user in question.

We select the tab general.

We check the box The user cannot change the password.

We accept and apply so that the changes are saved.

From that moment on, that user will not be able to change the system access password.