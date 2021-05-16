How to block a phone number from SPAM on iPhone and Android

One of the advantages of using a smart mobile phone is that you can much more control of incoming or outgoing calls. For example, if you receive an annoying SPAM call, you can block that phone number and forget about it. On a landline you can also do it, but it is not so easy nor can you view blocked numbers. Let’s see how to block calls on iPhone and Android.

Today it is common for our phone numbers go around with some ease. Databases with personal information are a precious commodity. Sometimes companies they buy from other companies. In other cases, they simply collect data from the internet. The result is the same: receive nuisance calls of unwanted advertising, what in English they call SPAM. In principle, it would be enough to join the Robinson List to put a stop to it. But it doesn’t always work at all.

So if at some point you get annoying calls and you want to put an end to them, try blocking that phone number. The calls will end and you can be a little calmer. Until they call you from another phone number.

Block a phone number on iPhone

On iOS, your iPhone’s operating system, you can block phone numbers, contacts, and emails. But today we are going to focus on SPAM calls and block a pesky phone number.

From the Phone application, in Recent you will find the calls just received. If any of them have been a nuisance and you do not want to receive more calls from that number, just press on the information icon and then click on the option Block this contact, at the end of the list.

According to official Apple support, “When you block a phone number or contact, they can still leave a message on the answering machine, but you will not receive any notification”.

To see the blocked numbers, you should go to Settings> Phone> Blocked contacts. From there you can unblock numbers by sliding their name, number or email to the left. You will see the option To unlock on red background. And if you click on each blocked contact, you will see the usual options for your contacts to create a new contact, send a message, make a call, etc.

If you are jealous of your privacy and your time, your iPhone allows you mute calls of unknown numbers. That is, it will only notify you when someone from your contact list calls you. If the number is not on that list, you will see the call in Phone> Recent but it will not appear on the screen.

For the rest, if you want to prevent calls temporarily, you can activate the mode Do not disturb. If enabled, “mutes calls, alerts, and notifications while the device is locked.” You can activate Do not disturb mode from Settings> Do not disturb or from the Control center, by clicking on the crescent moon icon. To deactivate it, you must press the same icon.

Block a phone number on Android

If you have an Android smartphone, “if you don’t want to receive calls from a specific phone number, you can block it. So when I try to call you, the phone will reject the call automatically.”

To block a specific phone number, you will have to open the application Telephone, touch on the More menu (three vertical dots) and, finally, on Call History. Then click on the call you want to block and, in the options that will appear on the screen, choose Block or mark as spam. According to Google, “the calls you received from the number while it was blocked will not show up in your history of calls ”.

To see which numbers you have blocked by SPAM, you will have to enter Phone> More> Settings> Blocked numbers. To unlock them, all you have to do is press Delete> Unlock, next to each number or contact.

You can also be more drastic and block unknown numbers. “Calls from private or unidentified numbers. You will continue to receive calls from phone numbers that are not stored in your contacts ”. To block unknown calls you must go to the application Phone> More> Settings> Blocked numbers and activate the option A stranger.

Thanks to the iPhone and Android options for block a pesky phone number or SPAM, you will stop receiving those calls at untimely hours and that are repeated over and over again no matter how much you hang up and you will live more calmly.

Read this too …