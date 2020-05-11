In moments of transition like this when the world is facing the pandemic caused by Covid-19, a movement of people and companies is looking for a new model of life and business. The world’s financial market experts say the recovery will take many months and some sectors will feel more than others.

One of the markets that most felt the impact on profits was tourism. In Brazil, cities such as Campos de Jordão, Caldas Novas and the entire Northeast can see the shock at airports. In the USA, the most famous park, in the city of Orlando, had its doors closed, harming not only chain workers, but also hotels, restaurants and vacation home owners. It is at this time that management makes a difference, according to the businessman, João Souza, who

has more than 12 years of experience in the logistics area and currently uses all his knowledge focused on vacation rental homes.

With investments in Orlando, João states that the market currently requires the implementation of technology throughout the process with embedded systems capable of unifying information and optimizing costs. “For the methodology to work, we need to be effective with every operation and this is not only reflected in the final profit, but also in the involvement of the professionals who work on a daily basis.”

It was thinking about the optimization required by the market that the entrepreneur decided to create an application capable of helping vacation homes to overcome this crisis. Based on cost reduction and increased performance. “The US market is responsible for 20% of the world market for holiday homes, once the application shows results on the spot, surely the rest of the world follows.”

Souza points out logistics guidelines for those who want to succeed in the midst of this crisis:

1. Create an emergency committee;

2. Take care of the safety of the teams in the field and the guests;

3. Use a control and technology system to optimize costs and efficiency;

4. Rent your homes to strategic teams – at this point, for example, to health professionals;

5. Expand the range and not focus only on those on vacation;

6. Work together with employees and outsourced service providers – new opportunities and solutions may arise with teamwork.

According to the businessman, logistics at this moment allows the internal customer to interact with the external, “working with logistics is much more than just knowing about the holiday home market in the world, it is knowing that at all times we need to be in complete sync with the changes that happen around us. The idea is still to make the guests have a memorable experience “, he concludes.

