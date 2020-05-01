Even if Nintendo resisted offering Internet access on their consoles for years, their latest creations allow them to connect to the network to buy games or perform different tasks. As an example, we have both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS like the previous console, Wii U.

Currently, to enjoy the online services of Nintendo you must create a user account called Nintendo Network ID and that it gives you access precisely to that network, Nintendo Network, the equivalent of the services that Sony or Microsoft have been offering with their PlayStation and Xbox respectively. That if you are a Nintendo 3DS or Wii U user.

If you use Nintendo Switch, you must create a Nintendo account, which among other things allows you to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and so save your data online, play online games and recover old NES and Super NES games.

The case is that user accounts, especially if they give access to purchases, are a target of cyber criminals. As an example, what happened recently with more than 160,000 Nintendo user accounts.

¿How to be prepared before this type of situation? The tips to follow are the same as the ones you should follow if you have a Google, Facebook, Apple or any online service like Netflix Prime or Spotify, to name a few of the most popular.

More security for your Nintendo ID

Whether you use a Nintendo Network ID as if you use a Nintendo account, the basic tips to follow are: do not recycle passwords that you are already using in other services or online accounts. If it falls into the wrong hands, that someone will be able to access several of your accounts with the same password.

Another tip to follow, make sure that passwords are difficult to find out and, if possible, that they are not directly related to you. I mean, that with personal information this password cannot be found.

If you linked your Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo account, Nintendo has temporarily blocked login from there. In any case, you can create a new Nintendo account, a priori more secure.

Another security element that you should activate in your Nintendo account is the two-step verification, also called double factor authentication. It’s about adding an extra layer of security to your user account password.

Two-step verification on your Nintendo account

To activate this option you must log in to your Nintendo account. Since Access and security settings, you must go to Two-step verification and click on Change and then in Activate two-step verification. A verification code will be sent to your email address associated with your Nintendo account. If that address is not up to date, you can change it from there.

Once you have entered the code in the corresponding field, click Send and then install a verification app like Google Authenticator or the like. In this article I talked about the best known. They are all free.

With the verification application we will scan the QR code which shows the Nintendo page. A 6-digit code will appear that you must enter in the form. After clicking Send, a list of alternative codes will appear that you can keep in a safe place. They will help you in case you can’t use a verification app.

From now on, when you log in with your Nintendo account, in addition to the password you must validate the login with the mobile app check.

