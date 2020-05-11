We help you better play Fortnite with the controller with a series of changes and adjustments that you can make in a very simple way and that will allow you to boost the gaming experience with direct results in the games.

Although console users will always have many more disadvantages than advantages when it comes to enjoying Fortnite on their consoles compared to those who use keyboard and mouse, the control panel also offers a series of add-ons that if you know how to take advantage of, they will give many joys.

That is why in this article we want to recommend you a series of adjustments you can make in Fortnite to play much better with the controller on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to better play Fortnite with the controller on PS4, Xbox and PC by making these changes in settings

Deadzone

It is not the first time that we recommend it, and it is an option that you can find in the controls tab. You have both the option of movement of the stick that is of the sensitivity to the response that is reflected in the game, and the other option that we recommend that you put it as low as possible. And is that if you have the Deadzone when looking at 5%, the assistance to the target will be activated automatically when the opponent is jumping in front of you, which will give you an advantage.

Always with SMG with remote

If you are looking for the best weapon for Fortnite you must take into account the version of the game you are enjoying or the control. For control command players, the SMG has proven to be the most efficient since it is an easy weapon to locate, the gray variant is very powerful and aiming assistance works well.

Also, if you run towards an enemy defensive structure, attack with your pickaxe and then switch to an SMG, you will have it much easier than if you carry a shotgun.

If you want to have a higher success rate, don’t forget to place a pyramid on the ground as soon as you get through the opponent’s defensive wall.

Linear or exponential view input curve

Choosing one or the other is related to your experience. If you do not know what the input curve of the view is, which is in the advanced section on sensitivity in the adjustments, we will tell you that this aspect determines how the movement of the joystick of the control view is processed.

If we have it Linear it is what comes to us by default and if we put it in exponential it causes the movements of the joystick to have less effect, which in principle gives us greater precision.

If you are a new player with a remote control, the recommendation is to use the one that comes by default which is the linear one, since it is much easier to build.

Although it seems that Linear is the best, we will also tell you that if you put it in exponential you can make small adjustments to your aim, which will allow us, for example, to improve our long distance shots in case we prefer this style of play.

The good thing that aim assist works perfectly the same in both linear and exponential mode.

In this way, the main difference lies in the construction, where with Linear it is much easier and more effective than with exponential, although if you want to improve your long distance shots you should choose exponential.

With these settings you can play better with the Fortnite controller on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

