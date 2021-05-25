How to better organize your telework and increase your productivity

Both at work and in other aspects of our personal life, organization is very important. However, there are people who find it a bit more difficult to find what it takes to be organized, impacting on poor planning of their work that, in addition, in case of teleworking as a team, drags the rest.

There are a series of routines that can help us to be more organized and, in a closely related way, more productive. To have a relatively fixed schedule, setting small short-term goals better than large long-term goals or using programs that make us meet those goals in a simpler way.

Among all the applications and organizational programs for teleworking, it must be borne in mind that not all are the same. It is not the same if we work alone, in which only we have to be in control of our objectives, than if we do it as a team. And it is not the same to do it as a team in person and physically than to do it each at one end of the city while teleworking. This last example years ago would be an unviable option due to the limited variety of applications and software.

“The most important aspect of Taskade is that instead of having to use several different applications (Google Docs, Trello, Slack, Zoom…), all the functions are bundled into one.”

However, now, thanks to applications like Taskade, one of the most complete on the market whether we work alone or as a team, organization is much simpler and changes are made instantly. Something fundamental today.

How can Taskade help us?

When we say that Taskade is one of the most complete applications it is because brings together some of the utilities provided by the world’s most famous applications in the same interface, like Zoom to make video calls, Google Docs to write texts, Slack to talk with other colleagues, or Trello to organize our work in boxes. Instead of four different applications, one application that encompasses all four, and many more, such as creating mind maps.

Teamwork

When several people work as a team, communication is key. But in addition to communication, so is organization. One of the best ways is to assign tasks or projects to each team member and reflect the progress and progress on Taskade so that all members are aware of the evolution.

With Taskade also each task can be assigned to each team member. We just have to enter our Workspace, create the task and assign the person who should take care of it. As always, all in the most visual way possible so that in a single glance, have a complete vision.

In addition, it has its own option to make video calls, within the same program so we will not have to download other applications and the service is completely embedded.

Mental maps to improve productivity

Nothing like being able to see everything at a glance. Mind mapping has been shown to help organize all teams while telecommuting. However, not all mind maps are the same and It is important to note that the design and ease of use it greatly influences its effectiveness.

If we take a look at our life, surely most of us have already used mind maps in school, when we needed to learn the lesson and we needed it to be as visual as possible. The result was to be able to have a control of all the matter in a single glance.

Taskade offers a large number of templates to suit what each team needs the most. In addition, they can be customized based on the progress of the team’s work.



Compatibility and price

Being a tool designed to be global, especially during teleworking, compatibility with all equipment is complete. Taskade can be downloaded on both computers (Mac and Windows) and mobile devices through the Android and iOS app store.

In addition, for a few months, it has also been available as an extension for Google Chrome, the most used browser in the world. In relation to Google, Taskade it is also compatible with Google Calendar and, by extension, with Gmail so all those who use Google services will notice the advantages it offers.

If you were thinking that surely an application like Taskade will have a very high price, for all that it offers and the care it has put into the design of its interface, nothing is further from the truth. Through the login with our Gmail account, Taskade offers a free option if you want it enough to make the most of its profits.. However, if you are looking for something more professional and without limits, it has a subscription price of just $ 5 per month.

