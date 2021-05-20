How to become independent: the millennial dilemma of leaving the nest

¿How to become independent and leave my parents’ house? The decision to live alone or alone, to make your own decisions without having to ask permission or account for your actions are the most common dreams among young people.

But, taking this step is not an easy task, especially in the financial field, which is a fundamental piece in deciding whether or not it is time to fly out of the nest.

Here are some tips about what you should take into account, in the field of personal finance, to assess whether or not you are ready to make the decision to live on your own.

Also, we share the experiences of two young people who give us their advice as we take this important step.

Are you looking to save? This you spend on your morning coffee

Healthy personal finances

Before taking any, the first thing you have to do is be honest with yourself and determine how your expenses are.

Yes, before assuming a responsibility, you must first know how you spend, how are your saving habits and, in general, if you have developed the skill of responsible money management, so that your independence does not become a problem or generate unnecessary debt.

Having a clear budget is key and there is something fundamental: becoming independent implies paying for services that, perhaps, you did not have contemplated. As a rent, pay public services such as electricity, water, gas, telephone, internet, etc.

So you must incorporate these expenses when doing your planning, and add them to the other basic items of your day to day such as food, transportation, entertainment and other general expenses.

But, here you have to stop, take a step back and ask yourself: How am i on saving?

Yes, this point is as important as the need to plan your fixed expenses for rent and services.

Because a matter to consider about going to live only implies that you will depend solely on yourself, for many of the things that happen to you.

That is why saving is another fundamental piece in your budget.

Ready to become independent?

At this point we land on the fundamental variable, from a financial point of view, to decide if you are ready or ready.

Yeah it’s nothing more and nothing less than you monthly income.

Many believe that just having a good income that allows you to pay rent, basic services and having for some expenses is enough evidence to decide to leave home, but we already told you that you must first evaluate if you have good habits in personal finance, in particular have internalized the habit of saving.

Regarding income, what is recommended is that between rent and basic services (water, electricity, gas, landline, cell phone, internet, streaming) do not allocate more than 40% of your income.

And remember that savings should not be marginalSo plan for a minimum of 10% of your income for different purposes, particularly for emergencies and for your retirement.

From your salary you must analyze, in addition to the amount, if it is fixed or variable, because if it is variable you will have to be even more organized to face your fixed expenses, since you must learn to save more in the months in which you are doing better and with this to be able to cope with the so-called “lean months”.

Financial tips if you are considering going to live alone:

That your fixed expenses for rent and services do not exceed 40% of your income Have a little storage to give the deposit at the time of renting, in addition to allowing you to meet initial expenses such as moving and buying the minimum essential things to start your life in lonely (if the bed, if a fridge and –in general– the bare minimum that you identify what you need) Always remember the habit of saving. Unless you are one of the lucky ones who can continue to count on your parents financially upon independence, remember that most of your everyday and emergency situations you will have to face them without their help, so you better generate a contingency fund Keep in mind that not all furniture and appliances have to be bought in a ‘one-shot’, but you must mentalize yourself to go little by little Look for an area to live not only that is affordable in terms of rent, but also do not make your transportation expenses to work or school very high

Millennials tell us about their experiences

“It is diving into a cold pool: it is done quickly and without thinking”

Hector Velasco, who is a lawyer, specialist in environmental law, says, interview for Tec Review, who has 15 years of having made the decision to leave home.

He did it right after finishing college, as he found a job where he was earning enough to rent an apartment with two friends.

From that moment, he understood that there is no greater responsibility than knowing that you are the only one in charge of your survival and well-beingTherefore, “living alone makes you a true adult and one more gear of the productive society.”

He says that not depending on anyone is very liberating, but it is also the engine that makes you get up every morning, since “if you don’t produce you don’t survive.”

On a financial level, he says that he normally wants his rent to be no more than 15% of his income, but that, with the real estate bubble in Mexico City and insecurity, it is difficult to find a place in a safe neighborhood that meets that requirement.

His main fixed expenses are rent, services, food and meals away from home, although he recognizes that with the pandemic he has saved on that last front.

Héctor does have internalized having an emergency fund, since he works to fulfill his goal of have a year of fixed expense savings.

He comments that the pandemic made him realize how important it is to save, but it has also resulted in a decrease in work.

He expresses that – fortunately – he has not had the need to turn to his parents to face complicated situations and his advice for millennials who want to become independent is to tell them that doing it is like diving into a cold pool: “it is done quickly and without thinking. Over time you get acclimatized ”.

“Focus on acquiring real estate, not just renting”

Eric Grajeda is 35 years old and has lived only 12 of them. His parents went to live in another city, so it was an “independence par excellence.”

He says that the advantages of living alone are doing activities, measuring times and schedules without anyone else deciding on them.

Another direct advantage is that absolutely everything depends on your financial muscle and everything must conform to that.

He comments that his base fixed expenses are internet package, telephone and TV to reduce the cost), electricity, water, maintenance.

He explains that he measures his income and expenses based on the payment of his mortgage, then raises the fixed and semi-variable expenses previously defined as food (at home and office), gasoline, miscellaneous expenses for his kitten, which includes insurance to avoid disbursement in contingencies of veterinarian, aesthetics, etcetera.

Eric also has defined semester and annual expenses such as possession and payment of his car insurance.

Finally, comment that Play with the interest rates on your credit and departmental cards to have debts of no more than 9 months.

State that you have goals of buying a new car and is making an emergency fund of three months from his salary.

He says that, although he has a relatively defined savings horizon and amount, when unforeseen events come, he adjusts that budget in the same time that he had set his goal.

“Something commonly called a rolling forecast,” he explains technically.

He also states that he has never had to turn to his parents, but acknowledges that he came very close to doing so when his income was reduced for a few months during the start of the pandemic.

His advice for millennials who want to get out of the nest is to focus on acquiring real estate and not just renting, since having an estate will be extremely necessary over time, no matter what generation they belong to.

Comment that the secret is to understand that credit cards are not an extension of your salary and that they should not exceed the credit limit by more than what they earn monthly by plus minus 20%.

He says that if they exceed this limit they should approach their bank and do a debt restructuring, since they will lower their interest rate and they can defer that debt to 5 or 6 years.

Recognize that reducing debt is essential as it will allow them to have healthy finances. He recommends saving as much as possible and learning to get rid of certain luxuries or unnecessary expenses that affect financial stability.