How to become a strategy engineer in an F1 team

Formula 1 strategists are responsible for creating the perfect plan for a race, and they are often critical to achieving or breaking a good result. This complex role is difficult to find, so how do you make sure you have the right skills and experience to do it? We spoke with Mike Caulfield, Strategy Engineer for the Haas F1 Team, to learn about this in detail.

What is your function?

My position is that of Engineer of Senior Strategy, and I lead the group in Career Strategy Engineering. I am in charge of deciding the race strategy during an event, including when to pit, which tires to fit, and analyzing our performance relative to our rivals. Outside of race weekends, I lead my group on what needs to be done, reviewing the work we’ve done at an event and how we can develop and advance the tools we use.

What are your main responsibilities and jobs?

One of the best parts of being a strategy engineer is that you cover a wide range of areas within a strategy team. F1. The main objective is to provide a clear understanding during a competition weekend of what will be the optimal strategy in competition and, after that, to focus engineers and drivers on what we need to achieve over the course of an event to increase our knowledge. and data to try to answer any questions that the team may have.

All this must be linked to the moment of the competition, because our work requires putting into practice all the data collected and making quick decisions based on this information, how the race is developing and what our competitors do.

However, this work begins weeks before. As we approach a competition weekend, a strategy engineer will run pre-event simulations, building on tire selection data and running up-to-date simulations based on any additional information that has been submitted. This helps define career plans and goals as we approach the next calendar date.

During a racing weekend, the role of a strategy engineer is to collate all the data that we receive from the practice sessions, in terms of tire performance / degradation, competitiveness, that is, to make a general understanding of the end of week.

Outside of a racing weekend, the job often requires some kind of analysis or development. Since the strategy group needs a deep understanding of relative competitiveness, the group can also help other areas of the company, such as aerodynamics and mechanical design, to show where other teams could be achieving a performance. increased performance, to help the team move in the direction needed to enhance and help improve performance.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How do you get to be a strategy engineer?

The Strategy Engineer position is rarely advertised, and if it does, it usually requires some experience in the field. However, some teams have started hiring graduate strategy engineers, which is a good position to begin with. The job requires a broad understanding of the performance characteristics of a Formula 1 car. An advantage is usually the transferable skills of working on the vehicle’s dynamics and aerodynamics. If you are already part of an F1 team, gaining work experience in strategy by volunteering to help out during a race weekend would be a great help if you want to follow the path of this position.

What qualifications are needed?

The ideal is to have a master’s degree in a subject in some area of ​​science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

What is there to study in school?

As with most engineering positions, math and physics are a key skill set. In addition, you need to have experience in computing or programming, because that translates into an advantage.

What other skills are useful?

One of the key skills a strategy engineer requires is awareness and understanding of what is happening at any point during a racing weekend. This is developed with experience, but having been an F1 fan before entering the series helps the development curve, so it is important to have some knowledge and enthusiasm for the role.

The job also requires long hours and working weekends, so it is desirable to have an interest in motorsports beforehand in order to cope with the intense hours required. However, a knowledge of the recent past is more than acceptable.

Knowing who all the world champions have been since the 1950s is not necessary for the position, and while an interest in other motor sport specialties can be helpful, knowledge outside of F1 is not necessary.

The best candidates also have some interest in sports other than motorsports, which provides a more comprehensive approach. Since data analysis and sports data performance are in high demand in many fields, understanding other sports with passion can also open up areas of how to apply new concepts to Formula 1 that are being used elsewhere such as soccer, the rugby, cycling, etc.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can you get work experience?

As I said, it is difficult to get work experience in a strategy position, as most development categories within motorsport do not have this position as a specific function due to the little information they receive. However, getting work experience as a data engineer would be beneficial and then asking for help with what they currently do in terms of strategy.

If you are still in college, it would be helpful to try to develop your own strategy software and offer it to some teams. If you work in a Formula 1 team, volunteer to help out in the races for a weekend. Lastly, write to strategy engineers like me on LinkedIn and ask questions. You may not get an immediate answer, but figuring out what areas can be studied is a good step forward.

Can you go to the races?

As a core member, my role requires going to races. Participating in the conversations with the engineers, the drivers and Pirelli is important, since it is about understanding what happens at every moment of the weekend, that is what a strategy engineer leads to success.

Before taking on this role, I worked for seven years in support careers, which allowed me to gain knowledge and experience in a less pressure environment. That prepared me for the greater demands that are required on the track.

Since you were dealing with a wide range of people across the team, trust is an important factor. In my role, the understanding and experience gained from working in the factory for several years helps the transition to a track role.

Meet other jobs in Formula 1:

What is a workday like for a strategy engineer?

There is no normal day. Most of the work is computer based, but if you are working with the pit crew at the stops, so it takes some time to talk and work with them. Once the season starts, the general work revolves around preparing for the next event or analyzing the previous one. Once race weekend rolls around, Thursday is usually about making sure everything is ready.

Friday is a long day, with two training sessions and the subsequent analysis, which usually takes us until curfew. Saturday is another long day for a strategy engineer, as we have a night of work ahead of us, studying all possible scenarios, planning the race and making sure we are ready for the next day.

Sunday is a stressful but exciting day, because we must be vigilant and make quick decisions, and in the hope that the homework done on Saturday night has been enough.

This article has been created in collaboration with Motorsport Jobs. Find the latest job openings in the motor world, as well as jobs in the Haas F1 team, on the Motorsport Jobs website.

