(CNN Spanish) – Since the start of the pandemic, we have read from conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus to homemade recipes to avoid getting the disease.

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta explains how we can stop the spread of fake news, ‘fake news’ or hoaxes on social networks or through family groups or friends on messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta, and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see how you can become a soldier to combat the false news about the coronavirus.

Living in a globalized and highly connected world has made it inevitable that news about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, covid-19, will travel around the world in minutes.

Immediately after some major news about the pandemic occurs, whether it’s local or global, alerts sound on smartphones, tablets, or computers, and we learn what’s going on.

The problem is that, just as science-based information and evidence circulates very quickly, so does fake news, including conspiracy theories and – more dangerously – notes on medical treatments for the disease that have not been endorsed by science. .

For example, a recent study from the Universities of Ottawa and Carleton, Canada, published in the May 2020 issue of BMJ magazine, found that 19 of the 69 most viewed YouTube videos of covid-19 in English contained misleading information. or inaccurate about the virus or disease. It is more than 25%. In comparison, professional videos with serious and objective information about the virus or disease represented only 11% of the videos analyzed and 10% of the total views.

The authors conclude that – compared to past public health crises – misinformation about covid-19 is reaching more people during this pandemic, so public health agencies should use YouTube or other means to provide quality information and minimize thus the spread of erroneous or incomplete information.

In this sense, the United Nations has launched an initiative in which they invite the public to be agents of change in their community, and to help counteract disinformation in the same way that it spreads: using the media and social media .

The initiative, called VERIFIED in English, or VERIFIED in Spanish, seeks that those who are interested in spreading science-based news and evidence about the new coronavirus or covid-19, register on the campaign’s website and can receive daily information at their mailbox, so they can pass it on to their contacts.

The site that interested people can enroll in is shareverified.com.

Once there, they look for the option in Spanish to register, receive emails and read scientifically verified information.

If you decide to do it, you can be a soldier to fight the false news about the coronavirus.

