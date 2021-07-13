How to become a # 1 mechanic in F1

For a mechanic, surely there is no better job than working for a Formula 1 team, fixing the most advanced cars in the world, but how do you get there? What skills do you have to have, what qualifications and how can you get a foot in the door? To find out all this we spoke with Elliot Parkes, the team’s number 1 mechanic Haas F1 Team Nikita Mazepin’s car, to tell us all about work and everything fans don’t see.

What is your function?

I am Nikita Mazepin’s number 1 mechanic. I oversee a number 2 team of mechanics and am responsible for the build, reliability and safety of all aspects of the car.

How did you become a mechanic?

I dropped out of school and went to Silverstone Motorsport College and started an apprenticeship from there through development categories gaining work experience, sometimes working for free or for the cost of fuel. I finished my apprenticeship in a Formula 3 team and got into GP2 before finally moving on to the Formula 1.

What qualifications are needed?

None, but of course it helps to gain skills and learning to get your foot in the door of college or a lower-level team. If you have these last two, the teams take it into account.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What should you study at school?

Everything related to technology, such as technology related to design. That can be beneficial at school.

What other knowledge is useful?

You must have a good knowledge of mechanical systems. The best education you can give yourself is to make sure you were the person who fixed your own bike when you were younger, taking things apart and then putting them back.

How can I get work experience?

You have to ask questions and be willing to work for free when you start. It is the only way, as there is very little money in the development category sector. Submit your resume, even if there aren’t many options at the moment, because that will show how willing you are to work. Let them know that you are willing to travel, to pay for the trip and to sleep anywhere. It is a valuable experience and it always shows, even in that initial phase.

Can you go to the races?

Yes, even to tests.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What is a work day like?

You usually start early as Friday is the longest day on the track. You get to the garage, do practice in the pits, have a quick breakfast before starting and keep working until the first practice session. Between sessions, depending on how well it went, you may just have to clean and refuel the car, but if it didn’t go so well, then you will have to be full until the start of the next session. Then we have to prepare for the next day and the car usually changes a lot. Too often, we rush out the door to make sure we’re off the track before curfew kicks in.

What is your role in the pit stops?

In the last few years, I’ve been the person who wields the gun on the front right, so you’re the person who also gives the “ok” to go out. By pressing that button, you have to be sure that everyone else has done their part, that the job is complete, and the car is safe to free.

When the “exit” button is pressed, there is no going back. It is a great responsibility and you must trust that the team around you has also done their job. You get used to making the pit stops and it becomes second nature. We practice very often, but it can rarely go wrong.

This year is a year of learning for us, but if we are competing for spots or points, that pressure reappears.

