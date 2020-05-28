The villain Covid-19 plagues the globe with health effects, imposes the “curfew”, wakes up the financial crisis, tests relations and brings several unprecedented challenges to much of the world. One is to reformulate the look at technology, which has gained an interesting dimension since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although it is inconvenient to use the cell phone on a dining table, for example, it is exactly the smartphone – overused criticized in the school, family and corporate context – that, in recent months, has become an object of proximity, integration and even main driver of distance learning in recent adherence of some municipalities.

Each with its configuration and limitations, it is a fact that the devices connected to the internet become a kind of crutch in social isolation, expanding access to information, education, prevention, charity, exchange of ideas and union, even if virtual.

But while people at home are supported by tablet, cell phone and PC, popularizing the home office and even remote physical activity, abroad, the financial crisis points to significant decline in several economies.

At this stage, even large companies face obstacles, despite the mild publicity of “everything will pass”. Firing employees, terminating a supply contract, and looking for investments to keep standing confirm their slogans: really, nothing will be the same as before.

And if even optimists recognize that the tide is not for fish, it is worth remembering that some segments seem to escape unscathed, and point to high revenues, counteracting the devastation caused by the virus.

But what about the small entrepreneur, have you ever stopped to think about him?

First, scare and splurge. Then, reduce production, close the doors and silence the uncertainties. From now on, it seems, greater awareness that the solution may be very close, within reach of a click.

The great potential of small businesses

About 9 million small and micro enterprises are responsible for almost a third of the national GDP. These important wealth generators supply 36.3% of the GDP of services, in addition to 53.4% ​​of the GDP of the trade sector, strongly represented by small businesses, according to data from Sebrae.

This means that more than half of small Brazilian companies are in trouble following the inversion of the commercial pyramid: yesterday, selling and profiting occupied the top priorities; today, the order is to reinvent, innovate and, above all, organize to remain competitive in the market.

The future of trade

Obviously, there is no magic formula for saving trade. But some expert advice is helpful in getting around the impasses. Debt renegotiation has been highly sought after.

Another is to consider the government’s emergency measures, such as MP-936, which aims to avoid layoffs and guarantee the minimum income of the worker. In addition to the coronavirus voucher, the government announced the release of a special line of credit for SMEs to pay the payroll in two months.

But there is no point in focusing on external incentives without relearning to look inside, that is, at the numbers of the small establishment, before growing again. It becomes crucial, then, to analyze the current state of the business before joining effective options to reverse any unfavorable outlook.

Technology for small business

At the height of the drama faced by the micro and small entrepreneur, the sale, the famous protagonist, leaves the scene for a few moments and gives up its main position for the active performance of the task force, that is, a set of essential, but supporting and, for often neglected.

This is because, despite the crisis, the path of firms is often haunted by another remarkable villain: procrastination. Due to the bureaucracy present in the corporate base, the turnaround is possible when the manager takes a pulse and stops postponing the interpretation of extremely relevant data.

How is the cash flow, or inventory control? Coordination is usually manual, completed in a spreadsheet file. Not to mention legal documents, notes issued and the distressed search for important contracts that you don’t know where you kept them. Stacks of dusty vouchers undermine the productivity, time and money of offices and their owners.

Knowing that monitoring operations closely can be as exhausting as using outdated methods, automating tasks is using technology as a great ally to business, simplifying tasks to save time to invest in other priorities.

That is exactly why a series of setbacks are stealing attention now, awakening the sense of urgency of entrepreneurs with cash unprepared to face the crisis. In addition to being present on the web to meet customer requirements, strengthening management deserves special mention in order to better manage the present, and increase the chances of a more assertive future in organizations.

In this scenario, the same cell phone that takes entertainment and guidance throughout the confinement, also contains efficient applications to be discovered, as they raise awareness about the importance of controlling business management – now, more than ever.

Systems that work for business

Storing online contracts, invoices, invoices and other vital documents with unlimited space is an advantage when automating management with affordable tools that reduce losses when dealing with the crisis. Control software with affordable monthly fees and excellent cost-benefit solutions solve many problems, regardless of the type of company.

Also called ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) or Enterprise Resource Planning, these programs automate calculations, field completion and other manual tasks, avoiding human error, rework and further loss.

Financial or inventory control, quick issuance of invoice and payment slip, as well as quick access to business information on the same platform. Attractive benefits of the online system that stores data in the cloud with secure and accurate technology.

And there is no need to download or install the management ERP, just access the website on any device connected to the internet, register and feed the modules to generate a budget, register sales, issue a management report and monitor launches in real time.

“The time is not favorable to sell more or get rich. It is time to review and strengthen products and services, and get organized to be prepared for the coming months”, says the CEO of GestãoClick, software that facilitates the routine of thousands of Mei’s, micro, small and medium enterprises.

Instead of questioning Corona’s numbers, it’s time to get real estimates with the accuracy of GestãoClick and increase productivity to get into the second half on the right foot, focusing on what really matters: simplifying bureaucracy and optimizing management.

About GestãoClick

System that controls the management of micro, small and medium-sized companies across the country with complete resources and easy use. Connecting to the internet is enough to see and move all business operations. It simplifies tasks that many people postpone, in addition to improving financial control and helping to leverage sales.

Website: https://gestaoclick.com.br/

