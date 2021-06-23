How to avoid visiting the ITV of your car and let someone else pass it for you

Throughout this last year the Technical Inspection of Vehicles, the ITV, has had to face numerous challenges derived from the spread of COVID-19 and the different confinements and restrictions that have been established to face the pandemic.

The ITVs, like many other establishments, had to close for months; the authorities defined a moratorium for those drivers who, during that time, witnessed the expiration of the ITV of their car; and in the reopening, the ITV had to deal with a very high influx of drivers, waiting lists and even problems to summon all the drivers whose ITV had expired. But why not avoid the ITV visit and let someone else pass it by for you?

The importance of the ITV of your car

The ITV exercises an essential public service, ensuring that the vehicles with which we share the road do so in technical safety conditions. The MOT is, therefore, a guarantee that your car is in safe condition and that the cars with which you share the road also do the same.

It is true that ITVs involve a cost for the driver, small if we take into account all the costs associated with the purchase, maintenance and use of a car. There is also concern about a possible unfavorable ITV. But you will be with me that all these problems are a necessary evil, when it comes to ensuring that the cars that circulate on Spanish roads do so in minimal safety conditions. There is also the problem of getting an appointment for the ITV, going to the inspection center, and carrying out all the paperwork. But why not let someone else pass the ITV of our car?

Workshops that pass the ITV for you

One of the most interesting options, without a doubt, is use a workshop that offers ITV service. It is my favorite option and the one I use every year. With an aging car in the garage, every year I go to a trusted workshop to carry out the annual maintenance of my car, oil changes, filters and check that everything is in order, especially in relation to elements subject to wear and tear and security systems. My trusted workshop, like many others, offers a free service whereby they take my car to the ITV inspection center and fulfill this obligation.

The best we can do is check with our trusted workshop to find out if they offer this service. Many workshops, as we said, usually offer the service of passing the ITV for free – we will only have to pay the corresponding fees – or by paying a fee that is usually quite affordable.

Arranging the ITV with a workshop has an added advantage. The workshop can be in charge of making a previous review, to verify that our car will pass the ITV. And this is an additional guarantee, especially for those of us who drive old cars, which will help us avoid headaches if there is a defect that would prevent us from passing the ITV, so that we can solve it before going to the inspection center.

Insurers that also pass the ITV

Another no less interesting option is found in the service offered by some insurance companies and driver’s clubs, which can also pass the ITV for you. Some insurers, especially in all-risk policies, or in the modalities with more extras and added services, offer the possibility to their insured that a worker is in charge of passing the ITV of their car.

Some driver’s clubs, such as the RACE, or the RACC, also offer similar services. If your insurer does not offer it, it may be a good time to check the services that these driving clubs offer their clients and analyze if it is worth paying the fee.

On the other hand, beyond workshops, insurers, and driver’s clubs, in recent years private companies have emerged that offer this service, such as Cafler, which will begin to provide this service this year.

As we said, the greatest advantage of someone passing the ITV for you is to save the time required to go to the inspection center, not to mention other advantages, as in the case of the workshops that pass the ITV to their customers. , which could solve any incident in our car that prevents a favorable ITV.

But in these times when many ITV centers continue to deal with a very high influx of customers, these services are even more interesting. Since When you go to the ITV center as a professional you will not have problems with the waiting lists that we can find when you go to an ITV center as individuals.

