Losing weight in a healthy and gradual way and integrating good eating habits is the key to avoiding the famous yo-yo effect, which is related to imbalances in weight and deterioration in health

Have a healthy weight It is one of the most important aspects that we can control to be in good health and prevent all kinds of diseasesThe reality is that body weight is related to many conditions and monitoring it is key. Lose weight it’s also a subject of great relevance aesthetically speaking and that is why it has become the central axis of a long list of productsdiets detox programs and of all kinds of physical activities.

It’s about a complex issue involving numerous factors, usually when we lose weight very quickly the risk of suffering the famous “Yo-yo effect” or rebound, said terms refer to those cases in which lost weight is easily regained. This concept is said to have been born as a consequence of miracle diets which broadly refer to eating plans considered harmful to health; This is mainly because they are considered little nutritious, very low in calories and highly restrictive. The truth is that subjecting the body to a period of sacrificeHowever, eventually these types of limitations will eventually lead to food anxiety and “The rebound effect”.

Why does the rebound effect happen?

The body is truly spectacular and has the wisdom to know how to maintain body weight in parameters that they can vary between 2 and 5 kg when there is no diet. This means that we will not get fat because of “a binge” when we eat a lot at a banquet or event, what will happen is that the organism it will remain for several hours carrying out the digestion and it is likely feel very satisfied and without hunger for several hours.

What happens to make unbalanced diets and that they stand out for their low calorie content, is that the body is constantly lacking nutrients and energy that is why it lose weight fastbut only temporarily.

The brain often reacts to eating too little and eventually will make us eat morelooking for a kind of recovery mechanismn And this is where you tend to gain the lost weight. Various nutrition specialists point out that the diets that are related to a null rebound effect are those that promote the consumption of all food groups, maintain muscle mass and teach us good eating habits. At the same time it is proven that people who manage to maintain a stable weight for long periods of time are those in which your glucose levels remain as stable as possible throughout the day, largely thanks to the insulin secretion.

Specialists declare that the yo-yo effect occurs with higher incidence after consuming foods rich in carbohydrates, since on the one hand the body will store them in the form of glycogen at liver and musclesin such a way that it is used as energy by the body. However when I eat it in these nutrients is excessive lipogenesis is activated, which is a set of chemical reactions in which the body turns this leftover carbohydrate into fat and is stored in adipocytes, this is when the famous yo-yo effect occurs.

Another of the circumstances that occur normally is that metabolism is at risk of slowing down, this is because the organism in a certain way adapts to scarcity and spend less and less energy, you could say it is a kind of defense mechanism so as not to run out of reserves. Thanks to this the body takes advantage of all the nutrients that enter, with special emphasis on fats and it is also another factor that causes rebound effect.

Subject the body to these drastic changes in diet and to a reduced calorie intake makes the body resistant to these changes, which is why The ability to lose weight is being lost and it will become increasingly difficult to lose weight. It is advisable lose weight gradually and with nutrition it’s important prevent muscle mass from dropping and follow a diet with a good caloric intake and due planning. Experts recommend 1,500 calorie a day plans, ensuring balance in the diet integrating proteins, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids.