How to avoid the dangerous accordion effect on the road

Enlarge

ACD July 14, 2021

We tell you about the dangers of the accordion effect and how you can avoid its harmful effects on driving.

We are already in the middle of summer operation and with this, the number of car trips significantly increases looking for the long-awaited days of rest. And this year, it seems that the desire to travel by car is multiplying: people need to move after a very hard months of the pandemic and the private car seems the safest means of locomotion for travel.

In this scenario, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) redoubles the messages of caution to drivers and in that attempt recalled the dangers of the so-called accordion effect. But what is the public body talking about when it refers to this phenomenon?

More chances of having an accident

The accordion effect occurs when a conductor reduces the speed of your car drastically and suddenly which makes the rest of the drivers also do it consecutively. This can cause traffic to slow down as well as speed it up if the lead car increases the speed of your car. When the circulation speeds up, the speed of the cars increases and as a consequence, the separation between them, with this there is an effect similar to that of an accordion when it is played.

Radars imposed more than 2.4 million fines in 2020

The accordion effect, apart from retentions, can lead to collisions if you are not sufficiently attentive to driving and do not maintain a adequate and unobstructed safety distance with the vehicle that precedes us. This will prevent our vehicle from braking abruptly and will make that so-called accordion effect not produced or its danger is less.

Another of the most common consequences of this accordion effect affects our car. And it is that various elements of our vehicle suffer, especially the brakes or the steering, which entails more chances that we will have to visit the workshop for wear or breakdown sooner than we would like.