If you want to avoid overheating your Mac, you should know that when it is overheated, it is noisy, hot to the touch, slow or does not respond. Also, heat is obviously bad for computer hardware, so keeping things cool can help extend the life of your MacBook, iMac, or Mac Pro.

How can you tell when your Mac is overheating?

There are several clues for you to notice that your Mac is getting hot or overheated. Most obviously, your computer is hot to the touch, especially at the bottom of the cover if you have a MacBook.

So while your Mac is hot, you have to wait for the fans to try to cool it down. This means that you will hear noise from the fan when your computer is under overhead. Similarly, under extreme load, it’s not long that your Mac looks like it’s about to catch fire.

The computer should never be too hot to touch, although certain processes can cause it to heat up a bit more. Especially if it is a laptop that you are using on your legs. Remember that heat is a normal part of your Mac’s operation and noisy fans mean the machine is operating normally in an attempt to cool down.

What is not normal is a quiet and hot computer, which could suggest that the fans have failed. Loud noises are also an alert signal and usually occur when the bearings in the fan’s cooling mechanism are loose.

You can use an app like smcFanControl to have a widget in your menu bar, showing how hot your Mac is inside the deck.

Lastly, you shouldn’t worry about manually cooling your Mac, though there are things you can do for this. The macOS system will temporarily reduce your processor’s time to reduce heat, in a process known as thermal throttling. There are a few things you can do to reduce it.

Avoid overheating your Mac – make sure it can cool properly

You don’t need to do anything weird to make your Mac overheat. If the ambient temperature is high enough, your Mac will reflect it by running the fans longer and at higher speeds. If you’re outside on a hot day and you’re feeling a little hot, there’s a good chance your MacBook is, too.

Pay close attention to the bottom and back of your Mac, if it has a laptop. This is where your computer takes in and takes out air, and these vents form a vital part of the cooling system. If your Mac can’t “breathe,” it can’t get cold enough either.

For example, the MacBook Pro draws in cold air at its bottom, near the left and right edges of the cover. Draws hot air from the back, behind the display hinge. If you are blocking these vents, your Mac will heat up even under regular load.

In the same way, you must be careful when using your Mac in soft materials, such as your legs or in a bed. Sheets and clothing can easily interfere with air vents, so it’s best to place your MacBook on a solid surface. This could be a desk, it could be a wooden tray or a large book on your bed.

Laptop coolers can help cool a MacBook that is fighting heat. These take the form of metal supports with integrated fans. The metal acts as a heat sink, helping to disperse heat through the line, while the fans provide active cooling. To do this, you will need an extra USB port to use a cooler.

You should be aware of software that consumes a lot of resources

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the brain of your computer. The more CPU is used when running applications, copying files, and multitasking, the more heat is generated. As heat builds up, fans kick in to disperse heat.

You can keep the heat at low levels by avoiding processes that generate a large load, such as rendering video or playing 3D video games. Using light alternatives to applications like Photoshop can also help in some way.

Likewise, switching from a resource browser like Chrome to Safari can help as well. Even closing a heavy app when you’re done with it can make a big difference.

Often times, unauthorized processes end up consuming too much CPU over a long period of time. This could be caused by a resource-heavy process or it could be the case of an application crash. If your fans have been spinning for a while and your Mac is slow or unresponsive, you should check the running processes using Activity Monitor.

To warn you, this recommendation is valid if your Mac is slow, unresponsive and overheats. While you can’t break anything by doing this as essential system services will simply restart on their own, you may feel more comfortable restarting your Mac.

To do this, start Activity Monitor on your Mac, just search for it with Spotlight or by starting it in Applications – Utilities. Below the tab called “CPU”, there is a list of the processes that are currently running.

Avoid overheating your Mac by liquidating high consumption processes

Click on the “% CPU” column to sort it in descending order, which will put most of the high resource consuming processes at the top of the list. If any of the processes appears in red or is followed by the label “Not responding”, it was blocked. You can wait a while to see if they return to normal or you can click on the process and then use the “X” button at the top of the screen to finish it.

Sometimes the apps have not been blocked at all, but they still use more than their fair share of CPU. This is usually the case for tabs on websites that consume a lot of resources. If you are sure that you are not using the tab or the application for anything important, you can select it and then press the “X” button to delete it.

You must be careful not to kill any processes you are still using. It is normal for certain activities that use a lot of CPU resources. For example, when you are playing a video, running Automator scripts, installing software updates, among others. So before you kill a process, verify that it is not critical use before doing so.

Some processes are persistent, like the “kernel_task”, which is essentially your operating system performing cleaning tasks. If this process speeds up, your computer is likely doing something important in the background. So for especially difficult processes, you can try to restart your Mac every time.

Your GPU could also be guilty of overheating

While the CPU handles the vast majority of computing tasks, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) handles the most visual tasks. GPUs are designed with different workloads and can offer a huge performance boost when it comes to 2D and 3D rendering.

This includes activities such as playing 3D video games, rendering videos, manipulating 3D objects in applications like Photoshop or Blender, and using some web technologies such as WebGL. Similarly, not all Macs have a dedicated graphics processor, especially low-end notebooks like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

There is not much you can do about a hot GPU beyond avoiding activities using this resource and this unit. Remember that it is perfectly normal for your GPU to warm up under load and for the fans to increase considerably to try to dissipate the heat.

The only thing you really need to worry about is if your GPU is getting too hot. This will cause problems with your computer around 3D graphics and other GPU related tasks.

So, you may have random restarts and freezes, and you may even see strange colors and flawed graphics when trying to render 3D environments. If you see problems like these, it might be a good idea to run some hardware diagnostics or reserve a computer for repair, so you can avoid overheating your Mac.

Do the fans spin constantly? You can reset the SMC

The System Management Controller (SMC) is responsible for managing aspects of your Mac that include power, battery and charging, sensors, indicator lights, and thermal management features such as fans. Often times, the SMC must be reset and a sign to do this is that the fans won’t stop making noise.

This is different from a CPU or GPU under load. The fans that show this problem spin noisily all the time, no matter how hot or how cold your computer is. On a MacBook, it should be obvious to the touch, when your Mac isn’t hot enough to warrant loud fan noise.

On an iMac or Mac Pro, you can download a free app like smcFanControl or a premium app like iStatMenus to control the temperature. Similarly, resetting the SMC certainly can’t harm your Mac, so it’s worth a try if this is the issue you’re dealing with. The instructions for doing this vary depending on your specific computer model.

Avoid overheating your Mac by removing dust buildup

If your computer is a little slow, it is very likely that dust is starting to accumulate inside the cover. Dust clings to fans, heat sinks, and other cooling components and prevents them from operating efficiently. So your computer will heat up over time as airflow decreases due to dust buildup.

The answer for any old computer that is warming up for no reason is to clean it up. You can do this by opening the computer, cleaning the dust with compressed air, and then covering it again.

Keep in mind that Apple computers have somewhat unique cooling systems and designs. It is not difficult to locate the cooling fans inside a MacBook and the cleaning process is just like any other laptop.

Remember that static electricity damages computers. So be sure to remove static from your body if you are going to open your computer cover.

Now you know how to avoid overheating your mac correctly. All you have to do is apply our directions correctly.

