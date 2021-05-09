How to Avoid Meeting Fatigue by Zoom

Avoid seeing all attendees, minimize the window and limit the use of video chats are some of the strategies that we can use to reduce the fatigue of virtual meetings.

Zoom It has become an indispensable part of the lives of many people in the current health contingency, but that does not mean that the use of the platform causes fatigue to people. Here are some strategies to avoid the fatigue generated by this video conferencing platform.

Avoid seeing all attendees

In a normal meeting, all attendees look at the current speaker, directing their full attention to him. This produces a fairly controllable level of fatigue and psychic shock.

On many Zoom calls, everyone looks at everyone, the attention is not focused on a single person. In other words, eye contact occurs continuously between attendees, which can lead to anxiety.

This can be avoided if we choose to only focus on the speaker on duty. Thus, we will only have him and we will not have to observe the faces of others.

In zoom meetings, up to 100 people can connect. A good measure is to hold the meetings with small groups of people. Photo: Shutterstock

Minimize the window

When someone’s face is so close to ours, the brain interprets it as a situation of intensity. This immerses the person in a state of high arousal that lasts for the duration of the Zoom session.

This can be regulated if we reduce the dimensions of the Zoom meeting window so that the faces of the attendees are a little “further away” from ours, which would reduce the chances of getting into a very intense situation.

Limit the use of video chats

Indeed, much of the fatigue associated with using Zoom is caused by the use of video, so limiting the use of this function should help reduce the fatigue generated by the platform.

On the other hand, disabling the video function strengthens the strength of the connection, which could help people whose connection is not very stable or fast.

Reduce Zoom Usage Time

The best way to avoid Zoom meeting fatigue is minimize the use of this platform and opt for virtual meeting modalities that are less demanding for people, or use Zoom for the most important occasions.

The use of WhatsApp and Telegram for academic or work purposes has become more relevant since the beginning of the pandemic, and that thanks to their accessibility, ease of use, and greater familiarity for users.

These strategies help make continuous use of Zoom less strenuous and lead to better conservation of our energy. If these strategies don’t help you, you may need to rethink using other modalities.

