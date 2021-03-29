How to avoid insect bites while you sleep

What insects bite you?

First of all, it is essential know what insects are in your area. In this way, you can also distinguish the bites. Bed bug bites, very common in homes, form large, red bumps, while flea bites are smaller and usually appear around the ankles.

Also, if you have pets, you should check them daily to check for fleas. It is also important that your furry have antiparasitic treatment (like a flea collar or pipette). However, you will have to consult it previously with your veterinarian to choose the most appropriate method.

On the other hand, lice bites usually appear on the head. You may not be able to see them, so it is a good idea to a family member or friend helps you check yourself. The hives are red and itchy. Likewise, they can appear in other areas of the body with body hair.