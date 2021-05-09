How to avoid glare at the wheel due to the sun

The warm temperatures of spring are here, a season that brings (in addition to allergies) much sunnier days and more hours of light each day. And it is not to complain, since after the cold and the rains these milder temperatures are to be appreciated, but it does not hurt to be aware of the dangers that the sun can bring when we are behind the wheel.

The sun’s rays can adversely affect the visibility of drivers since, whether we take them in front of us or if the sun is behind us, they can reflect and dazzle whoever is behind the wheel, even preventing them from seeing well for a few seconds.

The situations in which it is most common to suffer from glare because of the sun they are:

Tunnels When exiting the tunnel, there may be a moment of null visibility due to the light contrast. Reflexes. The sun can also cause sudden and unexpected blindness on building facades or on the windows of other vehicles. By the back. Mirrors can also be dazzling when they reflect light coming from behind, either from the sun or from other vehicles with poorly adjusted headlights.

To prevent the sunlight from blinding us while driving, the General Directorate of Traffic offers the following advice, to be applied before and while driving:

Sunglasses. The use of polarized sunglasses with bluish-colored lenses is recommended when driving with the sun facing you, as they help to avoid glare. It is convenient to stop using them as soon as the sun is no longer a problem, since they will hinder vision.Parasols. Car sun visors are for specific moments of great glare. They can also be placed over the door window to avoid side glare. Safety stops. Prolonged exposure to these conditions increases eyestrain. The effect of glare worsens with age, with some illnesses, and with alcohol and certain drugs and medications.Clean crystals. When driving against the light, stains and dirt produce a diffusing effect that multiplies glare. Furthermore, dirt significantly reduces the field of vision and visibility for the driver.Be careful with speed. Speeding added to reduced visibility forms a combination that can cause traffic accidents.