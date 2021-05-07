How to avoid gaining weight by eating peanut butter



Peanut butter is rich in healthy fats and protein.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Peanut butter can be part of your healthy diet without being an obstacle to weight loss and control. This butter is nutritious and can not only give you a boost of energy, but also have favorable effects on your body. To enjoy this food, take advantage of its benefits and avoid gaining weight, you must try not to make some mistakes.

Rich peanut butter is rich in healthy fats (unsaturated), protein and fiber. Foods with these nutrients help you feel full for longer, reduce cravings and reduce the risk of overeating. With peanut butter you can get filling snacks that can be included in the diet when you want to lose or avoid gaining weight.

Peanut butter contains 7.02 grams of protein 191 calories, 1.5 g of fiber and 16 g of fat per 2 tbsp (32g) serving. A two-tablespoon serving of peanut butter provides 7.2 g of protein, according to data from Food Data Central.

What should you avoid?

1. Buy high-salt peanut butter

While peanut butter can be healthy and beneficial, not all the options you find at the grocery store are. Ideally a peanut butter should ideally have only peanuts, in which case include a little salt and nothing else. But many butters, even some natural and organic ones, can have high amounts of salt and additives.

Salt does not contain calories, but it is an ingredient that should be limited. It’s very easy to exceed your sodium intake, which can cause bloating and weight gain. Other negative effects are headaches and high blood pressure. High salt intake can also increase the risk of osteoporosis, heart disease and stroke,

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than 2 grams of sodium a day, the equivalent of 5 grams of salt. One teaspoon of salt equals 2,300 mg of sodium.

2. Choose reduced fat peanut butter

You will find commercial peanut butters that are not only high in salt, but also also added sugar and hydrogenated partial vegetable oils.

Choosing a low-fat peanut butter variety will generally have high amounts of sugar or syrups, plus ingredients like soy concentrate and hydrogenated vegetable oils. to compensate for protein, flavor and texture.

The high consumption of added sugar favors obesity and inflammation. According to the Harvard Nutrition Source, consuming moderate sugar can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases.

The American Heart Association suggests to women limit daily intake to 100 calories, 6 teaspoons, or 24 grams of sugar and for men to no more than 150 calories, 9 teaspoons or 36 grams of sugar.

3. You eat peanut butter in excess.

Eating a lot of peanut butter is easy if you eat it straight out of the jar and can ruin your weight management plan. Consider that one tablespoon serving of peanut butter equals 180 calories. So if you triplicate your consumption, you will have obtained the calories from a meal.

4. You use it to prepare high-calorie snacks

Chocolate and peanut butter snacks can be tempting, but also high in calories. Among some healthy snack alternatives you can spread peanut butter on fresh apple slices, on a banana, on whole wheat toast, add to your yogurt, oatmeal or granola.

In moderation, it is possible to enjoy peanut butter and its benefits without gaining weight.

–

