At the moment when thousands of children are confined at home because of the coronavirus, it is necessary to pay attention to some precautions to avoid domestic accidents, which will naturally increase at this time.

“Statistically the risk of accidents at home increases a lot because children are at home longer and parents are busy with millions of things. Everyone is working hard, at whatever level – in the case of the poorest in the peripheries or the parents of middle class who used to have some help, in the form of a maid or a grandmother. Not to mention mothers alone. So, it is an almost inevitable fatality “, explains the pediatrician Daniel Becker in an interview with state for the report Confined and full of ideas, children make art and scare their parents.

Daniel Becker, however, gives some guidelines for prevent domestic accidents. According to him, children need to be observed all the time, especially those under 5 years old. Babies can only be alone if they are sleeping in safe and enclosed places. Windows, stairs, balconies must have safety nets and the toys of the largest can be dangerous for the smallest. See other tips.

Kitchen and laundry

Keep children away from the kitchen, unless they are going to help their parents

preparing a meal;

The pans must have their handles pointing inwards; drawers with knives and sharp objects should be kept out of the reach of children, as well as plastic bags, matches, alcohol and cleaning products;

Buckets and bowls should always be empty;

Beware of oven, iron and hot liquids;

Pet food, chestnuts and peanuts can choke minors;

Liquid alcohol (70 ° or 96 °) is highly flammable and dangerous. Alcohol gel can also generate flame (sometimes invisible). Don’t play games and don’t keep matches around.

WC

Keep the toilet lid closed;

At bath time, supervise the bigger ones and be with the little ones;

Keep medicines, scissors and electrical devices out of reach.

Living room

Insulate stairs;

Protect outlets;

Secure and cover electrical wires with electrical tape.

Pool

Permanent supervision during use

Never leave without an access barrier.

