how to avoid being incommunicado this Saturday

Accept the new — and controversial— WhatsApp terms and conditions is an essential requirement to continue using the application. They will come into effect on May 15 and all those users who have not accepted will not be able to use the service normally.

The only and most effective method to avoid problems with WhatsApp and its new conditions is very simple: accept them. In case you have already done it, you should not worry, as the application will continue to work. If you have not done so yet, in the next few days you should receive a message that will allow you to accept or reject them.

WhatsApp clarified that it will not delete accounts that have not accepted the new terms, but it will apply gradual restrictions. First, After the deadline, they can only receive calls and notifications, but cannot read or send messages.

After “a few weeks”, WhatsApp will be unusable

The company clarifies that “after a few weeks of limited functionality”, it will apply more restrictions. At this point, users who still persist in not accepting the terms and conditions will no longer be able to receive calls and notifications. They will also not be able to make calls and send messages.

WhatsApp does not specify when the second batch of restrictions will apply – which will render the application useless – but clarifies that «it won’t happen to all users at the same time«. However, it is necessary to clarify that If you have already rejected the conditions and you regret it, you still have the possibility to accept them, even after May 15.

That is, if your account has been restricted, when you accept the conditions, the functions will be restored and you will be able to communicate normally again. However, you could still lose access to your account due to WhatsApp inactive users policy.

WhatsApp indicates that it deletes accounts that are inactive for more than 120 days in order to “maintain security, limit data retention and protect user privacy.” The company considers inactive users who do not connect to the service.

This means that if you stop using WhatsApp for more than 120 days, for whatever reason, not accepting the conditions, saved phone, etc., you risk losing your account.

