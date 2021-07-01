How to avoid a salmonella infection

07/01/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

Until the start of the pandemic of coronavirus the word zoonosis was unknown to many. Now we are quite clear about what we are talking about when we refer to those infectious diseases that pass from animals to humans, such as itself SARS-CoV-2, or others much more common such as salmonellosis.

The salmonellosis It is a foodborne infection caused by the salmonella bacteria, a microorganism that lives in the intestines of animals and humans and is expelled through feces. According to World Health Organization, Birds and reptiles are the main carriers of this type of bacteria.

It may interest you: Safe vacations for children with food allergies

And since the heat favors the proliferation of bacteria, it is the summer months when a greater number of cases of salmonellosis appear.

The infection process is triggered when we consume food contaminated by the bacteria, which exceeds the pH of our gastric juices. These microorganisms they manage to reach the intestine and there they reproduce very quickly.

Symptoms and treatment of salmonellosis

Once salmonella begins to reproduce in our intestines, symptoms will begin to appear between 6 and 72 hours after eating the infected food.

From that moment the Spanish Digestive System Foundation (FEAD) explains that we can suffer:

Nausea or vomiting Fever, which may last 2 to 3 days Diarrhea for 4 to 10 days In some cases the stool may have a bloody appearance Abdominal pain.

In general it is a mild infection and the symptoms will subside in a week at the most.

But digestive specialists warn that sometimes the infection can get complicated. So, if the symptoms do not subside within a week or so or the pain is severe, the patient cannot eat or drink, the fever rises above 38ºC or blood appears in the vomit or stool, you should go to a specialist to assess what is happening.

During the period of infection the most appropriate treatment will be determined by the doctor, but from the FEAD give some general recommendations to pass a salmonellosis as well as possible:

Drink plenty of fluids to combat the effects of dehydration caused by diarrhea and vomiting. This is especially important during the summer season, when the heat contributes to dehydration. Eat in small quantities and, of course, no fatty foods. Rest so that our body recovers little by little.

In the most severe cases, the healthcare professional may determine the need to treat the patient with antibiotics.

Some tips to prevent salmonellosis

When we get intoxicated with salmonella the most normal thing is, something has failed in handling, conservation or food hygiene.

So we must maximize these aspects in our kitchen and in the home, especially during the summer months.

It may interest you: Predicting your baby’s allergies is possible thanks to a new scientific method

Some of the recommendations of the experts in the digestive system are:

Extreme hand hygiene. Especially after going to the bathroom, taking out the garbage, changing diapers or if we touch animals, be very careful with the food we eat this summer. It is essential to wash fruit and vegetables well before eating them, especially if we do it raw. Cook meat and fish well, in this way we will eliminate the bacteria.As for the consumption of eggs, one of the foods that cause the most salmonellosis, we must cook them until the yolk is curdled.

In addition, it is recommended that all food prepared with this ingredient be consumed immediately after preparation or within 24 hours. And always keep them well refrigerated.

In addition, there are products such as roe that allow to make many dishes no need to use egg.

Although in recent years the consumption of unpasteurized milk and dairy products has become fashionable, they should not be consumed. Pasteurization eliminates a large number of microorganisms contained in raw milk, including salmonella. Keep the refrigerator temperature below 4.4ºC and the freezer below -18ºC. Insist on the hygiene of knives and other kitchen utensils after contact with raw food Stay home if we have salmonellosis.