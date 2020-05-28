After the reign and fall of Internet Explorer, Microsoft has aimed its guns for browsers at Edge. This software has not been able to take away too much market share from Google Chrome, but neither does it stop adding functions. So it is important to know them thoroughly if we are using it or want to give it a try. Today we are going to show you how translate a page at Edge.

Translate a page in Edge, getting easier

The first thing you have to take into account in these circumstances, is that those of Redmond constantly try to optimize the translation system of their browser. To this end, they recently added the services of Microsoft Translator. Yes, just like Google does with its own translator in Chrome.

To ensure you enjoy these features, you will also need to have downloaded the latest version of Edge. Otherwise, you are likely to have trouble with the following step by step.

Translate a page from another language into Spanish

In its default settings, Edge takes care of automatically translating any portal into another language into Spanish. However, there are reasons why this action may be disabled.

In order to launch it on your own, you need to look for the “Show translation options” button, found in the Edge Address Bar. There you will see all the translation possibilities available. If you can’t find it, remember that it appears to the left of the Favorites icon, which is a star. If you can’t see it, it’s because Edge doesn’t detect the language in question, although that doesn’t usually happen.

Well, then, in the translation options, you must select the language to translate the document into. When you have marked it, you will click on Translate, and in the same window you will have the result.

An interesting detail is that, while you are visiting a web page whose text was translated, the Translate icon in the Address bar will turn blue. This, so you do not forget that there may be some syntactic errors, typical of these online translation programs.

If you want to return to the original language, just click on the button “Show translation options”, and within the available alternatives, click on “Show original”.

How to automatically translate into a specific language

Now, for some reason, you may want to translate a page into a particular language other than Spanish. If you are studying French, German or Italian, for example, this could be useful for you.

You have to click on the “Always translate pages into (language)” checkbox, which appears in the Translate pop-up window. In «(language)» you must add your own of the desired end result.

From that moment on, whenever you browse the Internet, Edge will automatically translate all the sites into the language you have specified. Undoing this change is as easy as going back over the steps we mentioned earlier, unchecking that box until you need it again.

How to prevent Edge from automatically translating

If you speak Spanish for instance, but you have sufficient knowledge of English, you may not always expect Edge to translate the sites you visit. Don’t worry, we can easily avoid it.

If you don’t want to translate a page automatically, but rather wait a little, you just have to click on the arrow next to “Now now” in the pop-up window, and choose “Never translate”.

From then on, Edge will stop translating the pages on its own, and you will be the one to order it when doing it. This way you get a more personalized experience portal by portal.

What happens if Edge doesn’t translate the pages?

If you can’t see Edge’s translation options for a fortuitous event, you should know that it’s normal. Like many of the services that depend on our connection, it is likely that at some point it will disconnect, or be disabled. In such cases, you will stop seeing these options unless you reverse it.

To enable the translation functions in Edge again, you have to click on the menu, go to Settings, Language and activate the “Offer to translate pages that are not in my language” box.

On the same screen you will be able to select your preferred languages ​​so that, if you manage more than one language, they will all be taken as your native languages, with the corresponding exceptions.

And what do I do if there are errors when translating a page?

Although the Microsoft translation tool has good power, that does not mean that it is infallible. It even supports “hardly” 74 languages ​​spoken worldwide. And to this we must add that machine translations in long texts can have comprehension errors.

Well, if you are suffering from these inconveniences, we recommend that you try Google Translate. The folks at Google say their platform is better than Microsoft’s.

Translate the URL with Google Translate

To tempt luck, we just have to copy the URL of the site in question, and paste it into Google Translate. This will allow you to quickly view a translated version of the page, browsing it normally.

The Google Translate identifies the source language of the document and the target language on its own, although you can always modify them from the boxes that are placed at the top of the page.

Obviously, this Google translator is more useful as a complement to browsers that do not have their own translation solutions. But if they fail, it’s still there to help you out.

